'Kyun maange maafi?' Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts amid death threats to his son

According to reports, Salman Khan has received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for hunting a blackbuck in 1998. Salim Khan has finally broken his silence on the case.

Following the death of Baba Siddique, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is rumoured to be targeting Salman Khan next. The thug has reportedly sent death threats to Dabangg Khan in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan allegedly came to Lawrence Bishnoi's attention during the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, as the animal is regarded sacred by the Bishnoi community. According to the recent threats made against Salman Khan, the gang has demanded Rs 5 crore to 'stop the grudge'. In a recent interview, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, questioned why Salman Khan would apologise.

In a recent interview with ABP Live, Salim Khan claimed he questioned Salman Khan about who hunted the blackbuck. The actor informed his father that it was not him and he was not even there at the scene. He also stated that he was not in the car when the event occurred. Salim Khan stated that Salman Khan has never lied to him. The senior Khan stated that Salman Khan does not have'shauk' to murder animals and instead adores them. He stated that he can't even kill a cockroach.

Salim Khan added, "Mafi mangna, ye accept karna hai ki maine maara hai. Salman ney kabhi kisi jaanwar ko nahi maara. Humne kabhi kisi coackroach ko bhi nahi maara. Hum inn cheejo me believe hi nhi karte (Apologising means admitting. Salman never killed any animal. We have never even killed any cockroach. We do not believe in these things)."

Earlier, Arbaaz Khan reacted to the current situation, stating that everyone was concerned but doing their best. His comment became popular in the entertainment media.

Salman Khan has resumed work. He shot Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar under strict security. According to reports, over 60 security guards were placed on the sets, and tight restrictions were followed when Salman Khan shot Weekend Ka Vaar. The Weekend Ka Vaar promo video is out, and it has the actor discussing the false claims levied against him in the past and what his family is going through. He was reprimanding the roommates for levelling allegations against Avinash Mishra.

