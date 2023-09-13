Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic film on OTT

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film Kushi earned Rs 70 crore within five days of its release. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana.
     

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda treated their fans to their latest film, Kushi, on September 1. The love drama was an important release for both stars. Kushi performed admirably at the box office, earning Rs 70 crore in the first five days of its release. However, once Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took over the box office, Kushi's sales began to suffer. 

    The directors of Kushi have revealed the film's OTT release date just a few days after its first release. Netflix has acquired the OTT rights to the film, directed by Shiva Nirvana. According to reports, Netflix paid a significant sum to purchase the film's streaming rights. The film's internet streaming will premiere on either September 30 or October 4.

    As the audience reacted enthusiastically to Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda thanked everyone for their support. "You all waited for 5 years, with me," he said in a statement. Waiting patiently for me to do my thing! We completed the task. Today!! I awoke to this joy all around me and hundreds of texts on my phone. I can't help but cry with emotion. I adore each and every one of you. Go ahead and enjoy it with your friends and family. Because I know you'll be emotional and #Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda."

    Samantha and Vijay's Kushi delves into the lives of Viplav and Aaradhya, who fall in love while on vacation in Kashmir. Their family, however, are opposed to their love and want to keep them apart. Viplav and Aaradhya marry to prove their respective families wrong. Their marriage later takes a bad turn, and conflicts arise between the two of them. In addition to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film stars Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore.

