Bougainvillea REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko Boban's film worth the hype?

    Bougainvillea Twitter review: Malayalam crime action thriller marks Jyothirmayi's return to cinema after an 11-year hiatus and was released worldwide on October 17, 2024. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi in lead roles, the movie also features Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in supporting roles.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Amal Neerad and Lajo Jose collaborated on the screenplay for the Malayalam criminal action thriller Bougainvillaea. Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, headed by Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi, respectively, are producing the film. Supporting characters include Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda, with Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi taking front stage. Worldwide release on October 17, 2024, this film signifies Jyothirmayi's reentry into the film industry following an eleven-year absence.

    Blooming Bougainvillaea Site A tragic tragedy renders Reethu psychologically ill, shattering the lives of Royce and Reethu, a married couple with two children. The case of the missing tourists in Kerala has been assigned to ACP David Koshy, who has identified Reethu as the main suspect.

    Personnel and Cast of Bougainvillaea 
    Bougainvillaea, a criminal action thriller set in Malayalam, with an outstanding ensemble cast. Starring opposite Fahadh Faasil as ACP David Koshy IPS is Kunchacko Boban as Dr. Royce Thomas. Jyothirmayi plays the role of Reethu Thomas in her cinematic return after an eleven-year hiatus. Veena Nandakumar plays Meera, Sharaf U Dheen plays Biju, and Srinda plays Rema. Vijilesh Karayad, Shobi Thilakan, Varsha Ramesh, Nisthar Sait, Athira Patel, and Jinu Joseph are all supporting characters in an interesting plot.

    Fans of the genre were anxiously anticipating Bougainvillaea, directed by Amal Neerad. Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban, under the umbrellas of Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, produced the film, and Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad co-wrote the script. Filmmaker Anend C. Chandran oversaw production, editor Vivek Harshan handled editing, and composer Sushin Shyam wrote the score. The engaging and engrossing cinematic experience that is Bougainvillaea is brought to you by A & A Release.

    When Bougainvillaea was released, movie buffs were hoping for an amazing experience. 

