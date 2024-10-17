Bougainvillea REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko Boban's film worth the hype?

Bougainvillea Twitter review: Malayalam crime action thriller marks Jyothirmayi's return to cinema after an 11-year hiatus and was released worldwide on October 17, 2024. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi in lead roles, the movie also features Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in supporting roles.

Blooming Bougainvillaea Site A tragic tragedy renders Reethu psychologically ill, shattering the lives of Royce and Reethu, a married couple with two children. The case of the missing tourists in Kerala has been assigned to ACP David Koshy, who has identified Reethu as the main suspect.

Personnel and Cast of Bougainvillaea

Bougainvillaea, a criminal action thriller set in Malayalam, with an outstanding ensemble cast. Starring opposite Fahadh Faasil as ACP David Koshy IPS is Kunchacko Boban as Dr. Royce Thomas. Jyothirmayi plays the role of Reethu Thomas in her cinematic return after an eleven-year hiatus. Veena Nandakumar plays Meera, Sharaf U Dheen plays Biju, and Srinda plays Rema. Vijilesh Karayad, Shobi Thilakan, Varsha Ramesh, Nisthar Sait, Athira Patel, and Jinu Joseph are all supporting characters in an interesting plot.

When Bougainvillaea was released, movie buffs were hoping for an amazing experience.

