Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol confirms being part of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's directorial debut Stardom

Bobby Deol confirmed his association with Red Chillies Productions on Koffee With Karan 8, revealing his role in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series "Stardom." He praised the production house's collaborations and discussed his future film, "Animal," set to release on December 1, 2023

Bobby Deol made an appearance on the eighth season of the popular chat show "Koffee With Karan," hosted by Karan Johar, along with his brother, Sunny Deol. During the episode, Bobby Deol discussed his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Productions, and confirmed his involvement in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, "Stardom."

Bobby Deol expressed his association with Red Chillies Productions, stating, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First, I did 'Class of 83,' now Aryan's show, and then I also did 'Love Hostel.' I think they've always given me good stuff."

In the Netflix crime thriller film "Class of '83," released in August 2020, Bobby Deol portrayed the role of Additional Director General of Police Officer Vijay Singh. Additionally, he starred in the romantic thriller film "Love Hostel," alongside Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, playing the character of a ruthless ex-convict mercenary. "Love Hostel" premiered on Zee5.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor pens genuine post for Nita Ambani's 'progressive' initiative for Indian artisans

Aryan Khan's directorial debut project, "Stardom," is a six-episodic show set against the backdrop of the film industry.

In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned during his appearance on "On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" that his son, Aryan Khan, had no aspirations to become an actor but was a talented writer.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas showers 'love' on wifey Priyanka; says she is 'looking like a wow' in green saree

Looking ahead, Bobby Deol's upcoming project is the action thriller film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, with Bobby playing the antagonist. "Animal" is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 1, 2023.