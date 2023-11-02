Nick Jonas showers 'love' on wifey Priyanka; says she is 'looking like a wow' in green saree

Nick Jonas can not stop pouring an abundance of love and complimenting the green saree Indian look of his wifey Priyanka Chopra. Also, while doing so, he referred to a viral trend that has taken over social media and is making waves on the internet as well.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to dish out the iconic couple goals and leave us in awe of their cute PDA on social media and sizzling chemistry. From their romantic pictures together to showering each other with love on social media, Nick and Priyanka leave us swooning over their viral and mushy couple photos. Recently, Priyanka donned a parrot green Indian saree designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for a grand event in Mumbai, and the look has left globally prominent musician and singer Nick Jonas bewitched.

Nick Jonas is totally in awe of his wife, Priyanka Chopra. His latest Instagram post is proof. The singer shared a picture of his beautiful wife from an event in Mumbai. While dropping the stunning photograph of his wife Priyanka, Nick Jonas also participated in the ongoing VIRAL trend that is making waves on social media. He openly has stated that his wife Priyanka is rocking the Indian saree look with poise and elegance. He added that she walked the talk and wrote, "So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a wow."

The actor-singer dedicated a love-filled post for his wife on Instagram with a unique caption. Nick participated in the viral Just looking like a wow trend, which took over the internet. For the event, the Citadel actress wore a green Sabyasachi saree, which left her husband in marvel.

For the unversed, the cult and comically funny just looking like a wow meme surfaced on Instagram and went viral after a video of a woman selling salwar suits on Instagram went viral. Several Bollywood stars, like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others, participated in the trend.

