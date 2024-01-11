Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more

In the latest Koffee with Karan episode, veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor shared anecdotes and laughter. Zeenat expressed her choices for actors in hypothetical sequels and biopics. Who does she want to play her character in her bio-pic?

In the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, the spotlight gracefully turned to veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. These iconic figures, who once defined an entire era with their grace and talent, brought their unique charisma to Karan Johar's acclaimed talk show. With coffee cups in hand, they treated the audience to a delightful mix of laughter, anecdotes, and heartfelt moments.

Zeenat Ji, in particular, revealed her preferences for actresses she envisions taking on her roles in the potential sequel to the beloved film Satyam Shivam Sundaram and in a biopic about her own life.

Zeenat Aman's Rapid Fire Round

Host Karan Johar asked Zeenat Aman who she thought would aptly play Rupa's character from her iconic film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. Without a bit of difficulty she took the name of Deepika Padukone. Another intriguing question Karan asked was who she thought would aptly play her character if ever a movie is made on her life. She replied with Priyanka Chopra's name.

Zeenat Aman, an iconic figure of the 1970s, embarked on her acting journey, earning significant acclaim with the success of Haré Rama Haré Krishna, for which she received a BFJA Award for Best Actress. She has been part of iconic films like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Great Gambler and others.

However, after being in the movie industry for a decade, Zeenat Aman got married to Mazhar Khan in 1985 and is mother to two sons Azhaan Khan and Zaahan Khan.