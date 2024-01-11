Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor wishes to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist; Read more

    Koffee With Karan 8 episode12: Neetu Kapoor, Zeenat Aman graced the 'Koffee' couch. Neetu Kapoor chose Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 12 aired with two super successful heroines of the yesteryears, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. The OGs were hilarious and the episode is filled with nostalgia. Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor both shared unknown anecdotes about their times in the movie business.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Neetu Kapoor's Rapid fire

    Karan asked Neetu Kapoor on who would re recruit from the current generation of movie actors for fashion, social media, and her fitness expert. Neetu Kapoor without battling an eye answered that would definitely ask Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist. She also answered that she would ask Farha Khan to be her social media coach, adding that she is 'hilarious'. For the third question she took the name of Anushka Sharma as she feels that Anushka is really fit. 

    Deepika Padukone and Neetu Kapoor

    Deepika Padukone had dated Ranbir Kapoor for two years and ended their relationship in 2009. It was reported that allegedly Neetu did not think Deepika was the correct girl for her son. Afterwards Ranbir also dated Katrina Kaif and it was often reported that Neetu Kapoor never like Katrina Kaif and famously even cropped out Katrina's photo from a family picture taken at a Christmas Lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor's house. However, it's all water down the bridge as both these ladies are happily married to Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal respectively. Ranbir too is married to Alia Bhatt and has a lovely baby girl, Raha.

    The Koffee With Karan Episode with Zeenat Aman

    Neetu Kapoor also mimicked Zeenat Aman's temple scene and it was hilarious. She also revealed that she once crushed on Shashi Kapoor who was also her uncle. 

    Watch the episode on Disney Plus Hotstar.

