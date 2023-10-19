Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee with Karan 8: Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra pairing up for Karan Johar's couch?

    Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who started out with "Student Of The Year," are set to reunite on Koffee With Karan nearly a decade later. The iconic chat show returns for its eighth season, creating excitement among fans. Both actors have evolved in their careers, and this reunion promises to be a must-watch

    Koffee with Karan 8: Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra pairing up for Karan Johar's couch?
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    Celebrating 25 years in the film industry, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to bring back the much-anticipated eighth season of his iconic chat show, Koffee With Karan. With behind-the-scenes videos giving fans a glimpse of the new set, including the signature couch and the famous Koffee hamper, the buzz around the show has been steadily building.

    As the official announcement of the new season sparked curiosity about the guests, it has now been reported that the dynamic duo of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who made their debut together in the film "Student Of The Year," will be gracing the show. This marks their return to Koffee With Karan nearly a decade after their first appearance.

    Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt had appeared on the show back in 2013, just ahead of the release of their debut film, "Student Of The Year." The episode was well-received by the audience, filled with lively banter and the chemistry of the trio. Now, it will be intriguing to witness Varun and Sidharth coming together again after all these years, especially since both have seen significant growth in their personal and professional lives.

    In terms of their recent work, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the romantic drama "Bawaal," directed by Nitesh Tiwari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which was released in July this year. Additionally, he is gearing up for an eagerly awaited collaboration with director Atlee Kumar in a film titled "VD 18," co-starring Keerthy Suresh.

    ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan faces online backlash over viral photo, netizens feel disgusted

    Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming project is "Yodha," where he will once again don the role of an army officer. The film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles and is set to hit theaters on December 15 of this year.

    With the return of the beloved duo to Koffee With Karan, fans can look forward to some exciting moments and a chance to see how much Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra have evolved both personally and professionally since their last appearance on the show.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
