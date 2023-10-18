Varun Dhawan faces online backlash over viral photo, netizens feel disgusted

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Varun Dhawan recently caused quite a commotion on the internet with a new photo he shared on his Instagram Stories. In the picture, he lifted his shirt to show off his well-defined abs. However, what really surprised and maybe even shocked people was that he used a watermelon emoji to cover one of his nipples. This choice of emoji got a negative response when the photo made its way to Reddit.

    One user commented “Bro forgot its instagram and not onlyfans,” “Firstly, ew. secondly, ewww wtf,” another comment read. “Is this some new creepy way to stay relevant?” added another user. A fourth person said “NSFW laga dete. car mein open Kiya, friend dekh liya,” “The watermelon emoji made me laugh,” a fifth comment read.

    Just last week, Varun made headlines when an old video of him talking about his challenges in the Bollywood industry resurfaced online. In the video, he mentioned that he always wanted to become an actor, but it seemed like nobody else believed in him. His dad and mom made it clear that they wouldn't be giving him any special help to achieve his dreams. He had to pave his own way. Varun started his acting career with the movie "Student of the Year," which was produced by Karan Johar.

    He further added “I’ve made this a point now to tell people that I’ve worked very hard. Your first few years when you enter the film industry is what ki nepotism, how it? Your entry is so easy… Somewhere after I did my first film, I didn’t get the films that in my head I wanted to get,” 

    Right now, Varun is gearing up for the release of his web series called "Citadel India." In this series, he's co-starring with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It's a spin-off of a show called "Citadel," originally produced by Priyanka Chopra, and it's being directed by Raj & DK.

    ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna congratulates co-star Allu Arjun for winning National Award

