Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star

Kartik Aaryan is having a good year as he has become one of the most bankable actors. He has been signing back-to-back movies since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a huge success. His schedule is already busy, and one more movie has just been added.



Kartik Aaryan has agreed to star in the upcoming T-Series movie, which Anurag Basu will direct. It is unlike any other typical movie. Aashiqui 3 has enlisted Kartik Aaryan to participate. It is the third instalment of the highly regarded Aashiqui series, which Mahesh Bhatt began.

Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal appeared in the original Aashiqui. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor appeared in the second Aashiqui. Both movies were enormous successes. The majority of people still appreciate Aashiqui 2's music. It's time to make room for Aashiqui 3 right now. Variety has received confirmation of the announcement from the movie's producers. According to a report, Kartik Aaryan is thrilled to be a part of the movie.

On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar stated that Kartik Aaryan is the best-suited performer to be a part of Aashiqui 3. Also the movie will have a fresh side. Musician Pritam is going to compose the music for the film.

The next actor to be seen in Shehzada is Kartik Aaryan. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha in his kitty. In this movie, he will share the screen alongside Kiara Advani. Additionally, he is also working on films like Freddy and Captain Indian. Kartik Aaryan is now a producer favourite since he has established himself as a bankable performer.