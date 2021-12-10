Kim Sharma, Leander Paes visit Golden Temple; share pictures on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes paid a visit to Golden Temple, recently. Kim Sharma shared a few photos from their visit to the temple on her social media.

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma along with her boyfriend, Leander Paes, had recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. She took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit to the temple with the tennis player and hr boyfriend, Leander Paes.

Kim Sharma looked pretty wearing a white suit. She paired her outfit with a brown-coloured brown shawl. Leander Paes, on the other hand, wore a mustard-coloured kurta, completing his look with white salwar and a brown jacket. Sharing the photographs on her social media, the ‘Mohabbatein’ actress that she has not felt the same anywhere the way she felt while being at the temple.

A few months back, in September, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes had made their relationship official on social media. The actress also posted a very cute photograph of themselves and along with it came cute icons of a couple and an amulet.

Take a look at their Golden Temple pictures:

The two often posts pictures of themselves on social media. On the festival of Diwali, Kim Sharma had shared a picture with Leander Paes, wishing a very happy Diwali to their Instagram family.

The Bollywood actress has made her debut in the industry with the superhit film ‘Mohabbatein’ which was released in the year 2000. In this film, she was paired opposite actor Jugal Hansraj. Later on, Kim Sharma was seen in several other movies such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom Dick And Harry, and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. Kim Sharma was last seen in ‘Zindaggi Rocks’ of Sushmita Sen which was released in 2006. However, she was also seen in a short appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera starring actor Ram Charan in the lead.

