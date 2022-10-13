Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West showed PORN film to Adidas employees-read what happened NEXT

During a business meeting with Adidas executives, Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West was seen showing porn on his phone. Social media users blasted and trolled the rapper calling him 'Disgusting’

After being banned from Instagram and Twitter last week for posting anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West is once again making headlines. However, the rapper's antics appear to have gone too far this time! According to a recent story, Kanye was allegedly caught on camera displaying visibly uneasy executives porn while in a business meeting with Adidas officials.

The meeting with Adidas starts around 10.26, and Kanye West is seen standing in front of four coworkers who are perched on the black stools. The executives' features were hazy in the video, and they were all huddled close to the left of the semicircle while Ye showed something on his phone.

While Ye (Kanye) holds up his phone, one of the executives questions him, “Is this a p*rn movie?” to which West replied, “Yeah.” To note, the executive can be seen sitting back in shock as he exclaims “Jesus Christ” and unbothered Ye continues to hold his phone, showing the video.

The rapper then draws a comparison between his relationship with Adidas and the video. So basically, I'm only going to work with Adidas if he's (pointing to one of the men) the CEO, the rapper can be heard stating.

"You guys have done wrong by the firm, by the business, and by the relationship," the Yeezy owner concluded. The person had cheated, which is the entire premise of the film. The girl said, "Well, I'm going to do the thing that is your greatest fear," at that point. This is the stuff of nightmares. Your biggest dread is not me hurting you, he said. No, me playing the p*rn is not your greatest nightmare. I'm not shouting at you in your worst nightmare. We completed everything. Your worst nightmare and worst nightmare no. 2 are those two.

Reacting to Kanye’s actions, one Adidas executive asked, “Is it your dream, or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?”

"What you're feeling right now is severe discomfort, and that is precisely the point because when someone takes this man's ideas, his inventions, it's like you're kidnapping a child," one of the rapper's associates retorted. You have abducted all of these mental offspring of his. "There are derivatives of Yeezy that are earning a lot of money because consumers can't tell the difference since it's so inspired," he said. … He is justified in his anger.

Although the precise time of this meeting is unknown, based on the remarks made in the video, it may have occurred the day after Ye ended his collaboration with Gap on September 15. According to rumours, the firing occurred because the retail behemoth failed to keep its commitment to provide certain designs and establish specialised Yeezy Gap locations on schedule.

Reacting to West’s stunt, his fans and social media users are not happy. Bashing Ye for harassing the Addidas employees, one netizen wrote, “he’s so disgusting you can tell they felt extremely uncomfortable” Another added, “@kanyewest if fascism is your “beautiful dark twisted fantasy”, mission accomplished. You give people with mental health issues a bad name. Adidas and GAP are BETTER without you. Get well.”

Another added, “I would question the integrity of any company that does business with #KanyeWest or has any kind of business association with him. Adidas doesn’t need him and neither does any other reputable company.” Read one more reacting to Kanye's act, “Adidas says its relationship with Kanye West is under review. My quick review says they should drop his ass immediately.” Another added, “He’s begging them to drop him. That’s the whole point of all this. He gets to keep his@yeezy brand. It’s wild. I probably wouldn’t have done it this way.”