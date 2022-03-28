KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film?

Here's what we know about Anant Nag and his role in Yash's KGF and more

The long wait is now over, as the creators of 'KGF: Chapter 2' released the official trailer on Sunday (March 27), starring Yash. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj did not appear in the first instalment for the uninitiated but plays a crucial role in the sequel. And yesterday, in the trailer, we saw Prakash playing an essential role in the film.

Many social media users are taken aback as Anant Nag has been replaced. However, Prashanth Neel just introduced us to Raj's portrayal of Vijayendra Inalgi, which debunked all rumours. In the first film, Anant Nag narrates the film and tells the audience about the hero Yash.

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch)

Anant Nag is a popular actor in the Kannada film industry, who made his film debut with the Kannada film Sankalpa in 1973. In Bollywood, Anant acted in the film Ankur in 1974, and in Telugu, he debuted with Prema Lekhalu in 1977. He has also acted in several television serials.

Anant Nag contested in Bangalore Assembly, Chamrajpet constituency from Janata Dal (Secular). He was an MLC, MLA and a minister in the JH Patel government and served as Bangalore Urban Development minister.

Talking about KGF 2, the film is cinematographed by Bhuvan Gowda, and slated to hit the screens on April 14. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The film will have a pan Indian release in five different languages - Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.