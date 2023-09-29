Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December

    Yash-starrer 'KGF 3' is set for a much-anticipated 2025 release, with filming beginning next year-end. Hombale Films plans a grand announcement in December, building excitement for the next epic chapter in the 'KGF' saga

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December
    The much-awaited release date for Yash's action-packed thriller, 'KGF 3', has finally been revealed, and fans couldn't be more excited. According to an exclusive source close to Hombale Films, the production company behind the franchise, the film is targeting a release either in mid-2025 or towards the end of the same year. This thrilling news comes after a prolonged period of suspense and anticipation among cinephiles worldwide.

    As per the insider, Yash, who has garnered immense fame for his role as Rocky in the 'KGF' series, is slated to begin shooting for 'KGF 3' by the end of the next year. This revelation has ignited the hopes of fans who have eagerly been awaiting the next chapter in the saga.

    Hombale Films has been strategic in its planning, aiming to deliver one blockbuster release every year. This year, fans can expect 'Salaar' to hit the screens in December, promising a memorable cinematic experience. The production house's decision to make 'KGF 3' a massive 2025 release further underscores their commitment to quality filmmaking.

    While the official announcement is still pending, movie enthusiasts can anticipate a grand revelation from Hombale Films in December. This announcement is sure to send ripples of excitement through the fanbase, setting the stage for what is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited Indian film releases in recent memory.

    'KGF: Chapter 1' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' have both been monumental successes, earning Yash a dedicated global following. The franchise has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, breathtaking action sequences, and Yash's charismatic portrayal of the protagonist, Rocky. As fans eagerly await 'KGF 3,' they can't help but speculate about the new twists and turns that await Rocky in his quest for power and dominance in the treacherous world of gold mining.

    ALSO READ: Animal: Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning

    The delay in the release date is expected to be well worth the wait, as it will likely allow the filmmakers to craft a cinematic masterpiece that lives up to the high expectations set by its predecessors. The franchise has not only redefined Kannada cinema but has also made a significant mark on the Indian film industry as a whole.

