KBC 16: Varun Dhawan REVEALS daughter's name; seeks parenting advice from Amitabh Bachchan

Varun Dhawan delighted fans earlier this year with news that he and wife Natasha Dalal were expecting their first child. The wait ended on June 3 with the birth of their daughter, Lara. Varun recently shared this new chapter on KBC Season 16, revealing his daughter's name for the first time

Earlier this year, Varun Dhawan stirred up excitement among fans when he shared that his wife, Natasha Dalal, was expecting their first child. The anticipation built steadily since February, and on June 3, the much-awaited day arrived as the couple welcomed a baby girl. Fans caught their first look at the newborn when Natasha left the hospital, holding their little one close.

Recently, during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16, Varun joined legendary host Amitabh Bachchan, along with director Raj from the famous Raj & DK duo. The episode took a heartfelt turn when Amitabh brought up Varun’s new role as a father. Amitabh gently noted that this Diwali must feel particularly special for Varun, as it felt like “Goddess Lakshmi” had arrived in his home. It was in this moment that Varun revealed his daughter’s name, “Lara,” to the audience.

With a proud smile, Varun shared that he was still learning how to connect with Lara and remarked that everything had shifted since her arrival. Varun then turned the conversation to Amitabh’s own experiences with fatherhood, asking if he had managed to sleep well or if his children kept him up. Amitabh, amused, reminisced about a time when a device was used to monitor the baby’s slightest noise, sharing how it provided them peace of mind.

Seeking further insights, Varun asked Amitabh for advice on balancing life with a newborn. Amitabh’s response carried a timeless wisdom as he remarked that keeping one’s wife happy is key; when she is content, everything else falls into place. In a family, he explained, a happy wife brings happiness to everyone, including the child.

ALSO READ: Orry recreates Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball music video, but there is a twist [WATCH]

What Does the Name “Lara” Mean?

The name "Lara" carries rich meanings across cultures. In Latin, it often relates to "Larunda," a figure symbolizing household deities and protection, representing a guardian spirit. In Russian culture, it is a form of Larisa, meaning cheerful or happy. In Greek, it can be linked to the word "laros," meaning sweet or pleasant.

Latest Videos