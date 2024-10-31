KBC 16: Varun Dhawan REVEALS daughter's name; seeks parenting advice from Amitabh Bachchan

Varun Dhawan delighted fans earlier this year with news that he and wife Natasha Dalal were expecting their first child. The wait ended on June 3 with the birth of their daughter, Lara. Varun recently shared this new chapter on KBC Season 16, revealing his daughter's name for the first time

KBC 16: Varun Dhawan REVEALS daughter's name; seeks parenting advice from Amitabh Bachchan ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 8:58 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

Earlier this year, Varun Dhawan stirred up excitement among fans when he shared that his wife, Natasha Dalal, was expecting their first child. The anticipation built steadily since February, and on June 3, the much-awaited day arrived as the couple welcomed a baby girl. Fans caught their first look at the newborn when Natasha left the hospital, holding their little one close.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Recently, during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16, Varun joined legendary host Amitabh Bachchan, along with director Raj from the famous Raj & DK duo. The episode took a heartfelt turn when Amitabh brought up Varun’s new role as a father. Amitabh gently noted that this Diwali must feel particularly special for Varun, as it felt like “Goddess Lakshmi” had arrived in his home. It was in this moment that Varun revealed his daughter’s name, “Lara,” to the audience.

With a proud smile, Varun shared that he was still learning how to connect with Lara and remarked that everything had shifted since her arrival. Varun then turned the conversation to Amitabh’s own experiences with fatherhood, asking if he had managed to sleep well or if his children kept him up. Amitabh, amused, reminisced about a time when a device was used to monitor the baby’s slightest noise, sharing how it provided them peace of mind.

Seeking further insights, Varun asked Amitabh for advice on balancing life with a newborn. Amitabh’s response carried a timeless wisdom as he remarked that keeping one’s wife happy is key; when she is content, everything else falls into place. In a family, he explained, a happy wife brings happiness to everyone, including the child.

ALSO READ: Orry recreates Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball music video, but there is a twist [WATCH]

What Does the Name “Lara” Mean?

The name "Lara" carries rich meanings across cultures. In Latin, it often relates to "Larunda," a figure symbolizing household deities and protection, representing a guardian spirit. In Russian culture, it is a form of Larisa, meaning cheerful or happy. In Greek, it can be linked to the word "laros," meaning sweet or pleasant.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here ATG

'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Meet Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend RBA

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Meet Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend

Bloody Beggar REVIEW: Is Kavin's Tamil comedy film released on Diwali worth watching? Read reaction RBA

Bloody Beggar REVIEW: Is Kavin's Tamil comedy film released on Diwali worth watching? Read reaction

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to not release in THIS gulf country ATG

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to not release in THIS gulf country

Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan urges fans to vote for Arfeen Khan amid his nomination struggles NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan urges fans to vote for Arfeen Khan amid his nomination struggles

Recent Stories

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN) snt

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN)

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here ATG

'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon