Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend serene year end by the ocean; Check photos [PICTURES]

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently took time off their hectic schedules to enjoy peaceful moments by the ocean and a joyous Christmas celebration with family. While Katrina charmed fans with festive glimpses, Vicky created buzz with his upcoming historical drama Chhaava, set for a 2025 release

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently took a break from their busy schedules to unwind by the ocean. The couple embraced the serenity of the coastline, enjoying its calm ambiance. Vicky shared a candid photograph on Instagram on Friday, where he and Katrina were seen sitting near the water, their backs facing the camera. In the image, Katrina was holding Vicky from behind, while he captioned the post with the word “Pause,” reflecting their tranquil moment.

The couple also celebrated Christmas in a heartwarming manner with their family at home. Katrina offered fans a glimpse of their festivities through a series of cheerful pictures shared on her Instagram account. She captioned the carousel with a festive note, expressing joy through emojis, including a Christmas tree and a green heart.

ALSO READ: 'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

One of the photos showed Katrina sharing a joyful moment with her sisters, all dressed in coordinated red and black outfits. Another featured Katrina and Vicky posing with a person dressed as Santa Claus, radiating festive cheer. Katrina looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, while Vicky sported a cozy look in a green sweater paired with grey sweatpants. Katrina also showcased their beautifully adorned Christmas tree surrounded by gifts and shared a look at the thoughtful presents she received from her sister this year.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif last appeared in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the romantic comedy Bad Newz with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. His upcoming film, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, will feature him in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The historical action drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025.

The teaser of Chhaava has already received widespread acclaim, with fans appreciating Vicky Kaushal’s intense portrayal of the courageous Maratha warrior. The clip highlights fierce battle sequences, further heightening the anticipation for this powerful narrative of Maratha history.

Latest Videos