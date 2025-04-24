Kartik Aaryan’s genre-hopping journey showcases his versatility, fearless choices, and evolving stardom — from romantic comedies to thrillers, biopics, and now fantasy with Naagzilla.

He’s not just India’s youngest superstar — he’s nation’s favorite face of versatility, charm, and an unshakable box office pull. From romance to thriller, comedy to horror, and now stepping into fantasy folklore, Kartik Aaryan has redefined stardom on his own terms. With every new role, he dares to disrupt expectations and delivers with impact. And now, Kartik’s next move is nothing short of a masterstroke — stepping into the world of shape-shifting snakes in Karan Johar’s Naagzilla. Unconventional, unexpected, yet one of Indian cinema’s most loved genres — this is Kartik at his boldest best.

1. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety

The bromance that changed everything. Kartik as Sonu, the protective best friend, walked the tightrope between loyalty and manipulation with impeccable comic timing. His monologue became a pop culture moment, and so did his swagger — introducing India to a new-age leading man.

2. Luka Chuppi

Small-town love and live-in dilemmas — as Guddu, Kartik brought innocence, confusion, and charm in equal measure. He made the chaos of a “secret marriage” situation a laugh riot, while also questioning societal norms in his signature style.

3. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Flawed but funny — Chintu Tyagi was Kartik’s take on the classic “pati” caught between temptation and guilt. With sharp comic timing and an everyman appeal, he made this complicated character surprisingly relatable and completely entertaining.

4. Dhamaka

In a total shift from his usual genre, Kartik stunned as Arjun Pathak, a primetime news anchor stuck in a tense hostage broadcast. Raw, intense, and powerfully restrained — this was his most dramatic avatar yet, and he delivered with sheer grit.

5. Freddy

A psychological plunge into darkness, Kartik as Dr. Freddy Ginwala was transformative. He gained weight, altered his voice, and embodied the eerie stillness of a man on the edge. A career-defining performance that silenced every critic.

6. Satya Prem Ki Katha

In this emotionally layered love story, Kartik played Sattu, a man with a heart full of love and a journey marked by pain and healing. Vulnerable and tender, this role revealed his deeper emotional range, winning over hearts across the country.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise

Rooh Baba became a phenomenon. From mimicry to memes, horror to hilarity, Kartik turned superstition into superstardom. The film wasn’t just a blockbuster — it proved Kartik could command the screen with eccentricity and energy like no other.

8. Chandu Champion

Transforming into Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Kartik underwent rigorous physical prep and internalized the spirit of a true fighter. It was a story of resilience, and Kartik became the face of strength and perseverance and proved the power of cinema.

9. Untitled Anurag Basu Film

The buzz has already begun, even before the title drops. With his intense looks and behind-the-scenes shoot glimpses going viral, Kartik’s upcoming romantic drama with Anurag Basu is shaping up to be a cinematic treat.Kartik in a raw, intense, and never-seen-before light.

10. Naagzilla

Here comes the genre switch no one saw coming — Kartik as a shape-shifting snake in Karan Johar’s grand spectacle Naagzilla. It’s myth meets madness, fantasy meets fan frenzy. Known for his bold choices, Kartik steps into one of Indian cinema’s oldest, most loved genres and makes it his own. Get ready to witness Kartik’s transformation into a supernatural icon — fearless, fierce, and fabulously filmi.

Kartik Aaryan isn’t just experimenting. He’s evolving. From being a favorite for Gen Z to winning hearts across generations, he has proven that no genre is too far-fetched, no role too risky. With Naagzilla, Kartik seals his status as the genre-hopper of the decade and an actor with a sharp mind and smarter choices,Kartik Aaryan truly crafting a new era of superstardom.