    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    A viral video shows social media sensation Kili Paul dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track.

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps
    Mumbai, First Published May 11, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on May 20. A couple of days back Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track was released. The song, originally sung by Neeraj Shridhar, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with minimum additions or subtractions to the original hit number. Soon after its release, the song became an instant hit with the public.

    Not just the peppy track, but the title song’s ‘zigzag’ hook step performed by ‘Rooh Baba’ (Kartik Aaryan. Has also been breaking the internet. The song and the step have become quite a sensation on the internet. So much so that Instagram’s sensation, Kili Paul, who often dances on popular Bollywood numbers, could not resist to follow the trend either.

    The Tanzanian content producer Kili Paul’s video has become viral on social media. In fact, Kartik Aaryan himself shared the video of Kili performing his hook step on his Instagram handle.

    While sharing the video, he wrote: "Rooh Baba nahi Kili Baba hai #ZigZagStep reaches East Africa (sic)" It looks like Kartik Aaryan is completely amazed by his performance and introduced him as Kili Baba. In the video, Kili Paul can be seen accomplishing the Zig Zag step. 

    Kili Paul is well-known in India for lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. It looks like this time too he did not want to miss performing on this chartbuster song. Also, not to forget he nailed it.

    After being shared online, the post has garnered over 1 million views and 364K likes so far. Netizens are excited to watch the sequel of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. In the first instalment, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan played lead roles which was a blockbuster hit in 2007. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film was written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
