Kartik Aaryan congratulates the real 'Champion' Murlikant Petkar for receiving the Arjuna Award; Read

Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist and a war hero from the 1965 Indo-Pak war, was recently honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award (Lifetime). Director Kabir Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan, who showcased his inspiring journey in Chandu Champion, lauded this well-deserved recognition

Director Kabir Khan expressed his joy and pride over Murlikant Rajaram Petkar being honored with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. In an interview with ANI, Kabir, who depicted Murlikant’s inspiring story in Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, shared his reflections on the long-overdue recognition of the athlete.

Kabir noted that he was thrilled to see Murlikant Petkar finally receive the acknowledgment he deserved. He revealed that during his initial interactions with Murlikant, he sensed an underlying disappointment, though the athlete himself never directly voiced it. Kabir shared that Murlikant felt somewhat let down by the country. He described how the athlete’s demeanor reflected a quiet yearning for the recognition that had eluded him for decades. Kabir emphasized his happiness that, after more than 50 years, Murlikant’s contributions were finally being celebrated.

Murlikant Petkar’s resilience and achievements are awe-inspiring. Despite being injured by nine bullets during the 1965 war with Pakistan, he recovered and pursued sports with determination. In 1972, he etched his name in history by becoming India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been widely praised for his portrayal in Chandu Champion, also expressed his delight at the recognition. He stated that learning about Murlikant’s life during the film’s preparation made the news feel deeply personal to him. Kartik admired the athlete’s unyielding spirit and strength in facing life’s challenges.

Describing the award as a great start to the year, Kartik highlighted that Murlikant’s sportsmanship and resolute attitude stood unmatched. He acknowledged the athlete as one of India’s finest champions and a true inspiration for generations.

Chandu Champion, which released in June 2024, has been celebrated for bringing Murlikant Petkar’s extraordinary journey to the forefront and reigniting discussions about unsung heroes in Indian sports.

