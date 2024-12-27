Hania Aamir assaulted in USA: Pakistani actress allegedly abused, called names; Read on

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently faced an upsetting incident during a meet-and-greet in Dallas, US. She revealed through a detailed Instagram statement that she and her team were verbally assaulted by the event organizers, leading to the event being abruptly cut short

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently faced an unfortunate incident during a meet-and-greet session with her fans in Dallas, US. The actress had to leave the event midway, and in a detailed statement shared on her Instagram stories, she revealed that she and her team were allegedly assaulted by the event organizers.

Hania accused the organizers of verbally abusing her manager and misbehaving with her. She mentioned that while she was interacting with her fans and taking pictures, she overheard an organizer using abusive language toward her manager. Concerned, she approached them to inquire about the situation, which quickly escalated.

The actress claimed that her security was compromised, and she was subjected to verbal assault by one of the organizers. She expressed her disappointment, saying her respect and love for her fans were immense, and it was unfortunate that the event had to end abruptly.

Hania elaborated on the incident, stating that everything seemed fine initially as she was walking through the crowd, interacting with fans. However, as she returned to her seat, she heard her manager being verbally abused. She immediately confronted the organizer, questioning his behavior. Distressed, her manager went backstage, and Hania followed to check on her. Fahad, another team member, also joined them to ensure her manager was okay.

The actress recounted that they decided to continue taking pictures with fans backstage to avoid further conflict. However, the organizer allegedly followed them, hurling insults, calling off security protocols, and further escalating the situation.

Hania criticized the organizers for their behavior, emphasizing that women working in male-dominated fields should not have to tolerate such treatment. She underscored the importance of standing up for oneself in such circumstances.

In her concluding remarks, Hania apologized to her fans for the abrupt end to the event. She expressed her gratitude and love for everyone who came to meet her, regretting that the situation unfolded the way it did.

