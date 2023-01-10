'Kantara' qualifies for Oscar nomination for Best Picture (Main) and Best Actor categories

Another feather in the cap as Hombale films 'Kantara' qualifies for Oscar contention for best picture category and Best actors category. It is a sheer pride moment for the film as it has made its name among the 301 movies.

The triumphing degree of Hombale films 'Kantara' doesn't seem to settle down. Having collected immense love from all across, the film has now made it to the Academy Awards qualification list in Best Picture and Best Actor categories, which means 'Kantara' is eligible for Oscar members to cast a vote and make its way to the main nominations.

It is a sheer pride moment for the film as it has made its name among the 301 movies. Moreover, the film has recently completed 100 days of its release in the theaters and is still running in cinema halls.

While expressing their delight for being qualified for the Oscars contention list for the Best picture (Main) category and best actors category, the makers of the film, 'Hombale Films' shared on their social media writing - "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the

The producer of the film Vijay Kiragandur also expressed his pride for the film being qualified for the contention list. He said, "We are ecstatic and elated at the same time after seeing the contention list. Kantara has been a divine blessing for us. We are making every effort to promote the movie and we will do whatever it takes to qualify for the nominations. We are already in touch with our foreign distributors for the movie campaign promotions. Kantara has been a wonderful and thrilling journey for all of us involved and we cumulatively take pride in how the movie has shaped and received appreciation globally."

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films and stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in major parts.