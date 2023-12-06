Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kantara A Legend Chapter- 1: Producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals connection with Lord Shiva, Parshuram; Read on

    Producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals a grander scale, doubling the budget for enhanced visuals and a deeper exploration of Karnataka's coastal culture. The symbolic Shiva and Parshuram poster reflects a meticulously crafted narrative

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    The Kannada film industry has been a prolific source of engaging and remarkable content, not only captivating regional audiences but also leaving an indelible mark on the pan-Indian cinema landscape. Among the noteworthy successes is the film "Kantara," directed by Rishab Shetty, who also starred as the male lead. Despite its modest budget, "Kantara" garnered immense popularity and acclaim for its unique storyline. Now, building on the success of the original, the makers have unveiled the first look teaser for the prequel, titled "Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1."

    Anticipation is high for the second installment, which serves as a prequel, promising to delve deeper into the intricacies of local culture. The recently released poster features Rishabh Shetty in a formidable stance, wielding an axe and a trident. In an interview, producer Vijay Kiragandur shared insights into the poster and the latest developments surrounding the prequel.

    ALSO READ: Yash 19: Sai Pallavi to unite with KGF star? Here's what we know

    According to Vijay, the prequel unravels a tale set in the coastal areas of Karnataka, intricately weaving the roles of Parshuram and Shiva into the narrative. He explained, "The poster has been made in the symbolic form of Shiva and Parshuram," emphasizing the cultural and mythological elements embedded in the storyline.

    ALSO READ: KIFF 2023: CM Mamata Banerjee reveals why Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan could not attend festival; Read

    The creation of the film's first-look poster was a meticulous process, taking a dedicated 10 days to ensure it captured the essence of the narrative. Vijay revealed that the filming schedule will span 10–15 days each month, with a projected completion timeline of 6–8 months. Subsequently, a post-production phase of 3–4 months will follow. The lush and dense forests of Sri Lanka will serve as the primary backdrop for most of the shooting.

    Vijay emphasized that the prequel is set to elevate the scale, featuring grandiose palaces and structures reminiscent of ancient times. Consequently, the budget for "Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1" has reportedly doubled compared to its predecessor, reflecting the commitment to delivering a cinematic experience of larger proportions.

