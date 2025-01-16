'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut hosts special screening for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis [WATCH]

Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated period drama Emergency releases tomorrow, exploring the 1975 Emergency era in India. Directed by and starring Kangana, the film features an ensemble cast and powerful storytelling. Ahead of its release, a special screening was hosted for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Emergency Kangana Ranaut hosts special screening for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut is set to release her much-anticipated period political drama Emergency, which will hit theatres tomorrow. Directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, the film explores the turbulent Emergency period of 1975, a pivotal chapter in India’s history. Ahead of its release, the actress organized a special screening of the film for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Videos circulating on social media show CM Fadnavis arriving for the event.

A video shared  on X (formerly Twitter) captures Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arriving at the theatre for the special screening of Emergency. Kangana Ranaut and CM Fadnavis were seen greeting each other with folded hands before proceeding to watch the film. The screening was also attended by Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other MLAs. In a live video shared on CM Fadnavis’s social media, he expressed his admiration for the film and commended Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Indira Gandhi, noting that she had depicted the character with great impact. He congratulated the actress on her performance and praised the film's overall execution.

Additionally, pictures from the event were shared on the official X handle of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra, showcasing moments from the screening.

Emergency, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, includes a remarkable ensemble cast, such as Mahima Chaudhary and Milind Soman, who contribute depth and authenticity to this historical drama.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 5 Bollywood celebs who were attacked

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film is further enriched by a compelling soundtrack composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar. Its screenplay, complemented by impactful dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah, heightens the intensity, promising viewers an engaging and powerful cinematic experience.

