Kangana Ranaut on sexual preference: 'Don't flaunt it everywhere'

According to Kangana Ranaut, those who make judgements about people based on their gender and sexual orientation don't succeed in life. She has also come out against people who "flaunt it everywhere" and make their gender their identity. She claimed she doesn't appreciate being called "just a woman" because she has never thought of herself in that way. Her comments come as the Supreme Court considers arguments over requests for legal recognition of same-sex unions.

Her Twitter post read: “Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In Modern world we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed. Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. Don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt every where. Most importantly don't roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don't agree with your gender. I am again saying your gender is not your identity don't make it that way. I am a woman from rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, film makers, producers and writers.”

When discussing gender with youngsters, she noted, one should explain to them that "the physical world exists in many layers." Her post went to say: “Never ever see people from the lens of gender or any other physical attributes. You know what happened to those who thought Kangana is just a woman. They were in for a big surprise because I am not, I never see/perceive myself or anyone else that way. I am always in a room full of people, individual energies only people not men/women/homo/hetro/ physically strong or weak, no!!!!!! I would have not come this far had I judged everyone around me and myself on so many levels .... Why you all waste so much time on physicality of people around you, please understand you won't go very far if you have such limiting view and perception of the world ....... and those who don't judge others will never judge themselves either .... So free yourself from gender or any other limiting perception.... Rise and shine as who you are and Dharma says you are God absolute divine way beyond the physical... All the best.”

The last time we saw Kangana, she was in Dhaakad, a box office failure. In her upcoming film, Emergency, she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, and a few other films are also in the works for her.

