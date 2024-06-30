Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, sells HIGHEST number of tickers in an hour

Prabhas' latest film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has set a new benchmark at the box office, surpassing previous records held by Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. Released on June 27, the Nag Ashwin-directed film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan alongside Prabhas, has already grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. It achieved another milestone by selling 93.77k tickets within an hour on a booking platform, setting a new record previously held by 'Jawan', which reportedly sold 86k tickets in a similar time frame.

'Kalki 2898 AD' draws significant inspiration from the Mahabharata, set in a dystopian future. The plot revolves around Sumathi (Deepika Padukone), a pregnant woman carrying what is believed to be the 10th avatar of Vishnu. Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama, tasked with protecting the unborn child, while Kamal Haasan plays the ruthless antagonist, Supreme Yaskin, determined to eliminate the child. Prabhas plays Bhairava, a mercenary driven by profit.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film grossed Rs 67.1 crore in India on its third day, reaching approximately Rs 220 crore in India within three days of release. The majority of earnings came from Telugu screenings (Rs 126.9 Cr), followed by Hindi (Rs 72.5 Cr) and Tamil (Rs 12.8 Cr). 'Kalki 2898 AD' also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in gross earnings on its third day alone.

Critics, including News18 Showsha, praised the film with a rating of 4/5, highlighting standout performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

