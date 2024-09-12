'The work culture was....', Viraj Ghelani calls cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' 'the worst experience'

Content creator Viraj Ghelani, known for his role in Govinda Naam Mera, recently opened up about his experience working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. In a revealing interview, Ghelani described his time on set as his "worst experience ever," highlighting issues with work culture

Content creator Viraj Ghelani, who made his acting debut with Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal, recently appeared in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. However, in a candid conversation on The Having Said That Show podcast, Viraj revealed that working in Atlee's directorial was his "worst experience ever." According to a report by Free Press Journal, he shared that despite the audience's positive response to his brief appearance, the work culture on set was disheartening, particularly given the presence of stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt. He expressed feeling overlooked, saying that he was merely instructed where to stand and what to do.

Viraj went on to disclose that his closest friends didn’t even bother watching Jawan, either in theaters or on OTT platforms, and simply dismissed it. Reflecting on the premiere, he mentioned how he had taken his fiancée to the event, where she eagerly waited for his scene, only for him to appear for a few seconds in the background, barely noticeable.

The content creator had hoped for a more substantial role with proper dialogue. He further explained that he had shot for 10 days in the sweltering May heat at Madh Island, often working from noon to 6 PM. Despite his extensive time on set, only footage from the first half-hour of the shoot was used, which he found disappointing. He concluded by noting that creators and influencers are often cast merely for the sake of boosting a film's clout.

Jawan, released in September 2023, marked another action-packed appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, the film featured an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in King, which will reportedly star his daughter Suhana Khan and Munjya star Abhay Verma. At the Locarno Film Festival, Khan shared his excitement about the project, describing it as an action drama in Hindi. He revealed that he had wanted to make a film like this for several years and felt that director Sujoy Ghosh was the right choice to bring the emotional and action-packed film to life.

