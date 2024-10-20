Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES

    Sonam Kapoor recently shared that she doesn't observe the traditional Karwa Chauth fast but enjoys participating in the festive activities. Through Instagram Stories, she revealed her mehendi design featuring tributes to her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, while embracing the celebrations with her family

    Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently opened up about her decision not to observe the Karwa Chauth fast. She took to Instagram Stories to share that while she doesn't follow the traditional fasting, she still enjoys participating in the festive celebrations. Sonam joined her family to apply mehendi and spend time with married women who were observing the fast.

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    One of the pictures she shared featured her elaborate mehendi design, which included references to her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu. The picture, a repost, included a caption that expressed gratitude for the mehendi artist and humorously noted Sonam's patience. She also tagged Maheep Kapoor, who couldn't attend the celebration.

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    In a close-up image of her hands, Sonam revealed she had Anand's name written on one wrist and Vayu's name on the other. She mentioned in the caption that although she does not fast, she enjoys dressing up, applying mehendi, and indulging in the food.

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    This is not the first time Sonam has discussed her stance on Karwa Chauth. In 2018, she shared that her husband had humorously persuaded her not to observe the fast. She described Anand as a progressive and compassionate man, and she expressed her love for him while celebrating the festival in her own way.

    Similarly, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s sister, had also shared her views on Karwa Chauth after her marriage to Karan Boolani in 2022. Rhea explained that while she respects those who follow the tradition, it is not something she or her husband believe in, and she chose not to promote it.

    ALSO READ: 'You know how the trolls...', Neetu Kapoor was hesitant to start working after Rishi Kapoor's death

    Karwa Chauth, a festival where married women fast for their husband's protection and long life, is being observed on October 20 this year.

