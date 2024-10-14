Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jigra' Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday

    Alia Bhatt's Jigra has emerged as her lowest box office opener in a decade, struggling to gain traction over its opening weekend. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film tells the gripping story of a woman on a dangerous mission to rescue her unjustly imprisoned brother. Early estimates show disappointing earnings and occupancy rates

    Jigra Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt's film Jigra has recorded one of the lowest box office openings of her career in the past decade. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the Vasan Bala-directed film has experienced minimal growth over its opening weekend. According to early estimates, Jigra earned approximately ₹5.65 crore on its third day, marking the first Sunday since its release.

    With this figure, the total collection of Jigra now stands at ₹16.75 crore. The film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 26.57% on October 13, 2024. A breakdown of occupancy reveals that the morning shows had a modest attendance of 13.34%. This increased during the afternoon, with occupancy reaching 31.28%. The evening shows peaked at 35.43%, but attendance dropped to 26.22% for the night shows, indicating a decline in interest as the day progressed.

    In contrast, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video performed better at the box office. On its third day, the film earned ₹6.25 crore, bringing its total to ₹18.65 crore. This film revolves around a newlywed couple in the 1990s who find themselves in a predicament when their homemade sex tape gets stolen. The cast includes notable actors such as Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar, and it also marks the acting comeback of Mallika Sherawat.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA

    On the other hand, Jigra tells the story of Satya, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue her younger brother, Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), who has been unjustly imprisoned in a foreign jail. The film's premise highlights themes of familial bonds and the lengths one would go to protect loved ones. As the box office numbers indicate, the competition is stiff, and audiences seem to favor other releases over Jigra, which has struggled to capture attention during its opening weekend.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note NTI

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Kiccha Sudeep addresses womens commission complaint over contestant treatment vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep addresses Women’s commission complaint over contestant treatment

    Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao pick their favourite contestant THIS season ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao pick their favourite contestant THIS season

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram

    Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS being in a relationship; Here's what she said ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS being in a relationship; Here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Ananya Panday revealed Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak NTI

    Ananya Panday revealed Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut over next 2 days AJR

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut for 2 days

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note NTI

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Kiccha Sudeep addresses womens commission complaint over contestant treatment vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep addresses Women’s commission complaint over contestant treatment

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs anr

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan's travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon