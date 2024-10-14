'Jigra' Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday

Alia Bhatt's Jigra has emerged as her lowest box office opener in a decade, struggling to gain traction over its opening weekend. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film tells the gripping story of a woman on a dangerous mission to rescue her unjustly imprisoned brother. Early estimates show disappointing earnings and occupancy rates

Alia Bhatt's film Jigra has recorded one of the lowest box office openings of her career in the past decade. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the Vasan Bala-directed film has experienced minimal growth over its opening weekend. According to early estimates, Jigra earned approximately ₹5.65 crore on its third day, marking the first Sunday since its release.

With this figure, the total collection of Jigra now stands at ₹16.75 crore. The film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 26.57% on October 13, 2024. A breakdown of occupancy reveals that the morning shows had a modest attendance of 13.34%. This increased during the afternoon, with occupancy reaching 31.28%. The evening shows peaked at 35.43%, but attendance dropped to 26.22% for the night shows, indicating a decline in interest as the day progressed.

In contrast, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video performed better at the box office. On its third day, the film earned ₹6.25 crore, bringing its total to ₹18.65 crore. This film revolves around a newlywed couple in the 1990s who find themselves in a predicament when their homemade sex tape gets stolen. The cast includes notable actors such as Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar, and it also marks the acting comeback of Mallika Sherawat.

On the other hand, Jigra tells the story of Satya, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue her younger brother, Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), who has been unjustly imprisoned in a foreign jail. The film's premise highlights themes of familial bonds and the lengths one would go to protect loved ones. As the box office numbers indicate, the competition is stiff, and audiences seem to favor other releases over Jigra, which has struggled to capture attention during its opening weekend.

