Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    Renowned TV personality Cyrus Broacha's departure from Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a family medical emergency leaves fans in suspense. But the show must go on, providing an opportunity for other contestants to shine amidst this unexpected twist---by Amrita Ghosh

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    In an unexpected turn of events, Cyrus Broacha had to leave the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Cyrus’ sudden exit from the show is owing to a medical condition concerning his family. This unexpected departure from the popular reality show is sure to leave fans disappointed. Though our thoughts and prayers are with Cyrus so that he overcomes this arduous period concerning his family, the show and viewers will surely miss his presence. Cyrus and his family have requested privacy amidst these challenging times that concern his nearest and dearest ones.

    Cyrus begged host Salman Khan, in the last Weekend ka Var episode to let him out of the house owing to this crisis concerning his loved ones. Salman Khan was seen trying to console him but he had decided to leave the show mid-way eventually.

    ALSO READ: Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

    With the show well underway, audiences are sure to miss Cyrus owing to his ability to lighten things up even when it gets the most gruesome in the house. Thus, in a short while he had become the audience's favourite, and people would look forward to seeing him. But with this exit, the space for garnering audience attention has been thrown open and contestants will be seen vying for the empty spot. But as they say, the show must go on come what may, viewers would be eager to see how this sudden exit of a well–beloved contestant shapes the others in the house and it’s a battle wide open now.

    Also Read: Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally ADC

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally

    Rashmika Mandanna's fan rude to her, snatches away phone from her hand; Watch video MSW

    Rashmika Mandanna's fan rude to her, snatches away phone from her hand; Watch video

    Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu RBA

    'Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star ATG

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

    OMG 2 teaser OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Jata Dhaari Lord Shiva in satirical comedy vma

    OMG 2 teaser OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Jata Dhaari Lord Shiva in satirical comedy

    Recent Stories

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini

    'Metro Man' Sreedharan tells Kerala: 'Start with semi-speed train, then roll high-speed train' anr

    'Metro Man' Sreedharan tells Kerala: 'Start with semi-speed train, then roll high-speed train'

    Redmi 12 with crystal glass design to launch in India on August 1 Here is what we know gcw

    Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

    Miracle in war-torn Ukraine: Girl receives heart of 4-year-old in groundbreaking transplant snt

    Miracle in war-torn Ukraine: Girl receives heart of 4-year-old in groundbreaking transplant

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally ADC

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon