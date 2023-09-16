Jawan song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' is roaring at the box-office. In the midst of this, the extended version of the song, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' has been released--by Amrita Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' has been breaking records at the Box office. The movie has already been declared a super hit not only in India but also worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan, who is often known as the 'last of the stars' is garnering massive praise and it almost feels like a festival for moviegoers. last evening, the 'Jawan' success bash was also held in Mumbai. Videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing to the much-applauded song by Anirudh 'Chaleya' have flooded the internet.

9 days after its release, 'Jawan' has already crossed 400 crores at the Indian Box office, and it is still roaring breaking records almost every day. Now, the extended version of the hit song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' has been released. The videography of the song contains crucial movie spoilers, so anyone waiting to see the movie still should refrain from watching the extended version of the song on Youtube.

Here's a link to the extended version of the song released on Youtube.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to announce the release of the extended version of the song in his usual humour, ''All work and no joy makes handsome a dull boy. Let Daddy show u how it’s done... disco jazz blues saare bhool jaa... desi beat pe bas jhool jaa...''

'Jawan' directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chilies Production, produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, and musical by Anirudh was released worldwide on the 7th of September, stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also announced that his next film 'Dunki' would be ready for release on 22nd December 2023.