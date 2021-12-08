  • Facebook
    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today, December 08, in connection with an extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 12:15 PM IST
    Last week, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Today, December 08, she will appear before the agency for interrogation in a money-laundering investigation against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

    According to reports, the interrogation will happen at the MTNL building in Delhi, where ED has an office. A woman official and five others will record Jacqueline Fernandez's statement. Last week, the Kick actress was stopped at the Mumbai airport, preventing her from flying abroad. 

    Also Read: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi-report

    The immigration authorities first stopped the 36-year-old actor at the airport based on a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the federal probe agency in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress was supposed to leave for UAE for Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour and other big stars on December 10.

    According to reports, conman Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline many valuable gifts worth Rs 10 crore like a horse worth Rs 52 lakh to 4 Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh to diamond jewellery sets, bags, phones and many more. 

    Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love? Actress plans to live-in with businessman boyfriend? Read this 

    Jacqueline and Sukesh reportedly met earlier in 2021 and were apparently were in love. They intended to live together in Mumbai, and Jacqueline was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra. The actor was questioned by ED multiple times in connection with the case and now once again she has been summoned to join the ongoing probe. The ED officials were tight-lipped over the issue. Apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi has also recorded her narrative as a witness in the case.

     

     
