Sultry pictures of Mouni Roy: Actor looks sexy in white bikini, blue hipster in latest pics
Mouni Roy has been setting the internet ablaze with her latest pictures where she poses in a white bikini, blue hipster and a white overlay.
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram
Mouni Roy marked her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’ where she portrayed the character of his Bengali wife. Since then, there has been no stopping for this actor who first made her name in the Hindi television industry. Mouni is now awaiting the release of her next big-budget film ‘Brahmastra’ where she will be sharing the screen space with superhit actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Over the years, Mouni has grown to become one of the hottest actors in the Hindi film industry who is blessed with a great set of acting skills as well as good looks and a fitter body. She often posts sensuous pictures on social media that are nothing but fiery hot!
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram
On Tuesday, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the photo dump that Mouni shared on her handle, she is seen donning a white bikini and blue hipsters, paired with a white overlay.
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram
Looking her hottest best, as usual, Mouni Roy wrote “Life’s a dandelion white..” in the caption. She paired her beach wear and overlay with chunky gold earrings that stood out the most. With this, she also wore a white waist belt to further accessorise her look.
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram
Speaking of her make-up, Mouni Roy went smoky and bold with the eyes with a thick layer of kajal and double coats of mascara for the lashes. The lips, however, were kept to a nude shade, letting the eyes take all the focus.
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram
On the personal front, Mouni Roy got married to her long-time beau Suraj Nambiar early this year. Mouni posted numerous pictures from her wedding in Goa on January 27. She also shared several photos from their honeymoon. The couple often drops major couple goals on their social media, and have grown to become one of the most loved couples in showbiz.