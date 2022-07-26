Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sultry pictures of Mouni Roy: Actor looks sexy in white bikini, blue hipster in latest pics

    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Mouni Roy has been setting the internet ablaze with her latest pictures where she poses in a white bikini, blue hipster and a white overlay.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy marked her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’ where she portrayed the character of his Bengali wife. Since then, there has been no stopping for this actor who first made her name in the Hindi television industry. Mouni is now awaiting the release of her next big-budget film ‘Brahmastra’ where she will be sharing the screen space with superhit actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Over the years, Mouni has grown to become one of the hottest actors in the Hindi film industry who is blessed with a great set of acting skills as well as good looks and a fitter body. She often posts sensuous pictures on social media that are nothing but fiery hot!

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    On Tuesday, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the photo dump that Mouni shared on her handle, she is seen donning a white bikini and blue hipsters, paired with a white overlay.

    ALSO READ: Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Looking her hottest best, as usual, Mouni Roy wrote “Life’s a dandelion white..” in the caption. She paired her beach wear and overlay with chunky gold earrings that stood out the most. With this, she also wore a white waist belt to further accessorise her look.

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s 5 hot and sexy looks you can’t miss from Ek Villain Returns promotions

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Speaking of her make-up, Mouni Roy went smoky and bold with the eyes with a thick layer of kajal and double coats of mascara for the lashes. The lips, however, were kept to a nude shade, letting the eyes take all the focus.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    On the personal front, Mouni Roy got married to her long-time beau Suraj Nambiar early this year. Mouni posted numerous pictures from her wedding in Goa on January 27. She also shared several photos from their honeymoon. The couple often drops major couple goals on their social media, and have grown to become one of the most loved couples in showbiz.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur Spanish certificate calls herself proud mommy drb

    Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur’s Spanish certificate; calls herself ‘proud mommy’

    No OTT takers for Kartik Aaryan Freddy drb

    No OTT takers for Kartik Aaryan’s 'Freddy'?

    Nude photos row Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity drb

    Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

    Exclusive 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty knew the film would be hit; it's all set to release on OTT soon RBA

    Exclusive: 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty knew the film would be hit; it's all set to release on OTT soon

    Watch Did Vijay Deverakonda have SEX in a car? Actor says he wouldn't mind 'threesome' and more RBA

    (Watch) Did Vijay Deverakonda have SEX in a car? Actor says he wouldn't mind 'threesome' and more

    Recent Stories

    Many dead in hooch tragedy in Gujarat few in hospital gcw

    21 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    CWG Commonwealth 2022: Can India break squash singles jinx in Birmingham?-ayh

    CWG 2022: Can India break squash singles jinx in Birmingham?

    Yamaraja takes over streets of Bengaluru to highlight potholes - gps

    Watch: 'Yamaraja' takes over streets of Bengaluru to highlight potholes

    Sexy video, pictures: Kim Kardashian shares bathtub photos and HOT bikini flaunting her voluptuous body RBA

    Sexy video, pictures: Kim Kardashian shares bathtub photos and HOT bikini flaunting her voluptuous body

    Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur Spanish certificate calls herself proud mommy drb

    Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur’s Spanish certificate; calls herself ‘proud mommy’

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon