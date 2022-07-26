Sultry pictures of Mouni Roy: Actor looks sexy in white bikini, blue hipster in latest pics

Mouni Roy has been setting the internet ablaze with her latest pictures where she poses in a white bikini, blue hipster and a white overlay.

Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy marked her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’ where she portrayed the character of his Bengali wife. Since then, there has been no stopping for this actor who first made her name in the Hindi television industry. Mouni is now awaiting the release of her next big-budget film ‘Brahmastra’ where she will be sharing the screen space with superhit actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Over the years, Mouni has grown to become one of the hottest actors in the Hindi film industry who is blessed with a great set of acting skills as well as good looks and a fitter body. She often posts sensuous pictures on social media that are nothing but fiery hot!

Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

On Tuesday, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the photo dump that Mouni shared on her handle, she is seen donning a white bikini and blue hipsters, paired with a white overlay. ALSO READ: Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics

Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Looking her hottest best, as usual, Mouni Roy wrote “Life’s a dandelion white..” in the caption. She paired her beach wear and overlay with chunky gold earrings that stood out the most. With this, she also wore a white waist belt to further accessorise her look. ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s 5 hot and sexy looks you can’t miss from Ek Villain Returns promotions

Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Speaking of her make-up, Mouni Roy went smoky and bold with the eyes with a thick layer of kajal and double coats of mascara for the lashes. The lips, however, were kept to a nude shade, letting the eyes take all the focus.

Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram