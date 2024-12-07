'It will happen soon..', Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir discussing a film together? Read on

Aamir Khan recently shared exciting updates at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 about a potential collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He revealed that the trio discussed the idea six months ago and are keen to unite on screen, awaiting the perfect script for this much-anticipated project

Aamir Khan, who was recently honored at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, sparked excitement by addressing the possibility of a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actor confirmed that he had spoken with both stars about uniting on screen, sharing that they are optimistic about finding the right script for the much-anticipated project.

Aamir revealed that around six months ago, he had initiated the discussion with Shah Rukh and Salman about working together. He mentioned that both actors were enthusiastic about the idea, agreeing that it would be a missed opportunity if they did not collaborate during their illustrious careers. He expressed hope that the trio could come together for a film once the right story is identified.

The actor shared that Salman and Shah Rukh had been equally supportive of the idea and that all three are eager to make it happen. However, Aamir emphasized the importance of finding a compelling script, stating that they are waiting for the perfect story to bring this dream collaboration to life.

Earlier this year, Aamir also spoke about the potential union during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He highlighted the shared sentiment among the three actors about doing justice to their fans by working together. Aamir noted that after decades in the film industry, it would be unfair to audiences if they never shared screen space in a single project.

Additionally, Aamir recounted a recent meeting with Salman, where Salman delivered a box of jeans from his Being Human clothing line to Aamir’s home. This gesture, along with their discussion, underscored their camaraderie. Aamir reiterated that the trio is keen on collaborating and hopes talented directors will approach them with engaging scripts.

While Aamir last collaborated with Salman in Andaz Apna Apna, Shah Rukh and Salman have appeared together in several films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The two will also reprise their roles in the upcoming Tiger Vs Pathaan.

The prospect of seeing the "Khan-trio" share the screen has ignited excitement among fans, with many eagerly awaiting further updates on this potential cinematic milestone.

