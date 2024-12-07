What is Kawasaki? Munawar Faruqui reveals his son had THIS rare disease; read more

Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about a challenging moment in his life when his son, diagnosed with the rare Kawasaki disease, required urgent medical treatment. Struggling financially, Munawar shared how he sought help and vowed never to face such a crisis again. This experience deeply impacted him

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently shared a heart-wrenching experience of his son's battle with Kawasaki disease, which he was diagnosed with at just one and a half years old. He revealed that the rare condition, which can inflame blood vessels and damage the heart, caused severe concern

During the diagnosis, Munawar faced a tough financial situation as his son needed three injections, each costing Rs 25,000. Despite having only Rs 700-800 in his wallet, Munawar maintained composure in front of the doctor, promising to arrange the money, but was deeply shaken afterward

With no other options available, Munawar had to seek financial help from others. He traveled to Mumbai Central to collect the required Rs 75,000, returning within three hours. Although relieved, he felt a deep sense of discomfort as the money was not his own

Reflecting on this experience, Munawar shared that it was a pivotal moment in his life. He made a promise to himself to never face such a financial crisis again. His son, now six, is often featured in Munawar’s social media posts, and the comedian continues to cherish his family life

