'Iske aandar ki kaali ma...', Ranbir Kapoor once revealed ugly side of Deepika Padukone's anger

Ranbir Kapoor once recounted a frightening experience of witnessing his then-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone's, anger, making some shocking revelations about their relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once regarded as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Their endearing chemistry captivated fans during their years of dating, but they eventually parted ways for reasons known only to them. Despite moving on in their personal lives, fans continue to reminisce about their past, often sharing old videos showcasing their charming rapport. Recently, an old video featuring the duo went viral online.

Old Video Resurfaces

The viral video captured Ranbir and Deepika during a rapid-fire question segment in an interview. When asked about something Deepika cannot live without, Ranbir responded that it was masala dosa. He humorously added that she is addicted to South Indian cuisine, needing dishes like masala dosa and sambhar chutney daily.

Ranbir's Frightening Encounter with Deepika's Anger

Ranbir also shared a story about Deepika's temper, despite her request not to. He recalled an incident where Deepika was on the phone ordering something, and he kept irritating her. This pushed Deepika to the point where she ended up breaking her phone in frustration. Ranbir remarked that Deepika rarely displays her angry side, saying it was as if a fierce alter ego had emerged. He admitted that witnessing that side of her was so intense that he nearly lost control in fear.

Deepika's Take on Ranbir

Despite Deepika's strong demeanor, Ranbir noted that she calms down relatively quickly. When asked what makes Ranbir angry, Deepika humorously stated that he is emotionless. She pointed out that he cannot live without delicious food, emphasizing his need for exceptional meals at every sitting.

Expectations in the Relationship

In another part of their conversation, Ranbir suggested that Deepika should be with someone like him, claiming he possesses all the qualities she seeks in a partner. However, Deepika playfully countered this assertion by mentioning that Ranbir does not meet any of her expectations.

