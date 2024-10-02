Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Iske aandar ki kaali ma...', Ranbir Kapoor once revealed ugly side of Deepika Padukone's anger

    Ranbir Kapoor once shared a disturbing experience of witnessing the anger of his then-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, and made some surprising revelations about their relationship

    Iske aandar ki kaali ma...', Ranbir Kapoor once revealed ugly side of Deepika Padukone's anger ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor once recounted a frightening experience of witnessing his then-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone's, anger, making some shocking revelations about their relationship.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once regarded as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Their endearing chemistry captivated fans during their years of dating, but they eventually parted ways for reasons known only to them. Despite moving on in their personal lives, fans continue to reminisce about their past, often sharing old videos showcasing their charming rapport. Recently, an old video featuring the duo went viral online.

    Old Video Resurfaces

    The viral video captured Ranbir and Deepika during a rapid-fire question segment in an interview. When asked about something Deepika cannot live without, Ranbir responded that it was masala dosa. He humorously added that she is addicted to South Indian cuisine, needing dishes like masala dosa and sambhar chutney daily.

    Ranbir's Frightening Encounter with Deepika's Anger

    Ranbir also shared a story about Deepika's temper, despite her request not to. He recalled an incident where Deepika was on the phone ordering something, and he kept irritating her. This pushed Deepika to the point where she ended up breaking her phone in frustration. Ranbir remarked that Deepika rarely displays her angry side, saying it was as if a fierce alter ego had emerged. He admitted that witnessing that side of her was so intense that he nearly lost control in fear.

    Deepika's Take on Ranbir

    Despite Deepika's strong demeanor, Ranbir noted that she calms down relatively quickly. When asked what makes Ranbir angry, Deepika humorously stated that he is emotionless. She pointed out that he cannot live without delicious food, emphasizing his need for exceptional meals at every sitting.

    ALSO READ: Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Expectations in the Relationship

    In another part of their conversation, Ranbir suggested that Deepika should be with someone like him, claiming he possesses all the qualities she seeks in a partner. However, Deepika playfully countered this assertion by mentioning that Ranbir does not meet any of her expectations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor encourage citizens to join PM Modi's mission (WATCH) RBA

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor encourage citizens to join PM Modi's mission (WATCH)

    Govinda questioned by police over shooting; not convinced with actor's version ATG

    Govinda questioned by police over shooting; not convinced with actor's version

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said ATG

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH} ATG

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UbitCoin Pioneers a New Era in Cryptocurrency with Community-Driven Ownership Model

    UbitCoin Pioneers a New Era in Cryptocurrency with Community-Driven Ownership Model

    Delhi HORROR! Man brandishes knife, threatens to stab woman during argument as crowd watches (WATCH) shk

    Delhi HORROR! Man brandishes knife, threatens to stab woman during argument as crowd watches (WATCH)

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor encourage citizens to join PM Modi's mission (WATCH) RBA

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor encourage citizens to join PM Modi's mission (WATCH)

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah wife Parvathi vkp

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi

    Yogi govt approves 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' to boost self-employment anr

    Yogi govt approves 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' to boost self-employment

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon