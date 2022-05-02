Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' hit or flop? Read this

    The rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a strong start on Thursday, remained steady on Friday, and then had a strong weekend.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 2, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    KRK, which stands for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, had a strong opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, generating over Rs. 23 crores over four days, including almost Rs. 19 crores in Tamil Nadu. The romantic comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a strong start on Thursday, remained steady on Friday, and then had a strong weekend.

    With films like 'Beast' and 'KGF 2' in theatres, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' drew a fair attendance on its opening day. According to the latest reports, the film has allegedly earned Rs. 23 crores during the weekend at the box office.  On weekends, the movie is likely to pick up its pace.

    The following are the Indian box office receipts for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal:
    Thursday - Rs. 6.90 crores
    Friday - Rs. 4.10 crores
    Saturday - Rs. 5.60 crores
    Sunday - Rs. 6.40 crores
    Total - Rs. 23 crores

    There have been several recent examples where weekend business and trends are strong, but weekday business is weak. This time, though, the business will be aided by Eid until Wednesday, so anxieties about weekdays may be avoided. The box office in Tamil Nadu might reach Rs. 28-29 crores by Wednesday, outperforming the considerably larger film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released earlier this year. That means it may strive to topple it film's final numbers and into the state's top five grossers of the year, but that will be short-lived, as Sivakarthikeyan's DON will aim to seize that slot in two weeks.
     
    The following is a breakdown of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal's box office performance in India: 
    Tamil Nadu - Rs. 18.75 crores
    Karnataka - Rs. 2.20 crores
    AP/TS - Rs. 1.50 crores
    Kerala & Rest of India  - Rs. 55 lakhs
    Total - Rs. 23 crores

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
