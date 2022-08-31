Irfan Pathan's performance in 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut

Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Cobra' hit the big screen on Wednesday (August 31), sparking massive excitement among fans. Irfan Pathan made his big-screen debut, and here's what fans had to say about the former Indian pacer's performance.

South star Chiyaan Vikram's film 'Cobra', written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthi of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame, hit cinema halls on August 31 and has sparked massive excitement among fans. The film saw former Indian pacer and cricket pundit make his big-screen debut in a role of an Interpol agent.

The movie also features KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar.

"Cobraaaaaaaaaaaaa 🐍" tweeted Irfan Pathan, who portrayed the role of Aslan Yilmaz, an Interpol agent in Turkey.

Irfan Pathan's elder brother Yusuf Pathan led the reaction as he took to Twitter to express his excitement about the former pacer's movie debut.

"I am also feeling like an Interpol officer. Leaving for the movie show, couldn't find a single pair of shoes. Ek tho rehne deta mere liye @irfanpathan #cobra#" wrote Yusuf Pathan.

Ahead of the movie's official release, Irfan Pathan's former teammate Suresh Raina too had expressed his excitement. "So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can't wait to watch this one," wrote the all-rounder.

Following Cobra's release, fans took to Twitter to share their views on Irfan Pathan's foray into the movie business and his role in the Chiyaan Vikram starrer film. Here's a look at the reactions: