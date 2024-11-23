IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli; photo goes viral

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader, attends the India-Australia Test Match in Perth. Photos and videos of the actress from the stadium are now going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma attended the India-Australia test match series in Perth on Saturday, November 23. The actress was seen sitting in the stands, rooting for her husband, Virat Kohli. Anushka kept her fashion game modest yet high-quality. She was seen wearing a white top for the event. Photos and videos of the actress from the stadium are popular on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli initially met in 2013 while filming a television advertisement. The two fell in love, but they kept their relationship private. In 2017, they married in a modest wedding in Italy. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl called Vamika. They became parents again in February of this year, with the birth of a newborn boy.

Anushka and Virat always remember to demonstrate their affection for each other. While Virat is known for his aggression on the pitch, Anushka previously defended him, claiming it is due to his enthusiasm for the game. “He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met. Off the field, he’s so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team. He’s like that on the field only because he’s so passionate. He’s not aggressive in real life. That’s only his demeanour on the field. He’s the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow! You’re so chill’," Anushka told Filmfare in 2019.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has taken a break from performing since her 2018 film Zero, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the actress is preparing for a significant comeback in Chakda Xpress, a biographical film about cricket star Jhulan Goswami. The project is eagerly anticipated, and it marks her return to the big screen following a break. 

