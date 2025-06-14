Imtiaz Ali's next film, a 1940s period romance set against India's Partition, stars Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina as a couple separated by the upheaval

After the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is reportedly shifting gears toward a new romantic drama rooted in history. His upcoming untitled project is said to be set in the 1940s, during the turbulent period of India’s Partition. Featuring Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in lead roles, the film will delve into the emotional trauma of forced migration and explore how monumental political events can deeply impact personal lives.

Sources suggest that the narrative unfolds in Punjab, focusing on a young couple whose relationship is torn apart by the chaos of Partition. While Sharvari has been cast opposite Vedang, it is also being said that Imtiaz is in discussions with two other leading actresses for significant roles, as the film spans multiple generations and family dynamics.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is also confirmed to be part of the ensemble cast. Joining the creative team is costume designer Sheetal Sharma, who earlier worked with Imtiaz Ali on Chamkila.

Preparations for the project are currently underway. Both lead actors, Sharvari and Vedang, have recently undergone look tests as part of the pre-production phase. Filming is expected to begin in August, provided everything proceeds as planned. According to insiders, while the film centers around Partition and the heartbreak that comes with displacement, it will not directly portray Pakistan, instead making only brief references to it.

Though the title is yet to be finalized, the film is already creating buzz, thanks to its period setting, emotional depth, and Imtiaz Ali's distinct storytelling style.

Vedang Raina, who entered the film industry in 2023 with The Archies, later starred in the action thriller Jigra in 2024. He is also known for his singing talent, having performed songs featured in his films.

Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, began her career behind the scenes in 2015 as an assistant director to Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She made her acting debut in Kabir Khan’s 2020 web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye and later appeared in Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), earning a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. In 2024, she rose to greater prominence with the horror-comedy hit Munjya.