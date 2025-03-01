Samantha Ruth Prabhu CONFIRMS her comeback: Star beauty set for a grand re-entry after two years; Read on

Samantha has been away from the Telugu screen for a long time. Many thought she had settled in Bollywood. After taking a break from movies, this beauty is about to give her fans some good news. 

Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 6:06 PM IST

Samantha disappeared after completing the shooting of the movie Khushi. She has been resting for almost a year and a half to two years, taking a break from movies. Samantha, who is suffering from Myositis, announced that she would take a one-year rest. She was taking treatment abroad, enjoying herself, and disappeared for a while. As soon as she came back, Samantha looked towards Bollywood and did the Citadel web series while staying in Mumbai. This series was released and received an amazing response. 

Since then, Samantha has been doing only Hindi web series for a few days without paying attention to the South industry. Fans have been waiting to see when this star heroine will appear in Tollywood. It seems that Samantha is preparing to re-enter Tollywood. With this, there is no limit to the joy of the fans. 
 

Fans have also started searching about which movie Samantha is going to re-enter and who is the director. Whatever the reason for Myositis disease, it has been a long time since Sam was away from the South industry. Samantha has not appeared in Telugu since Vijay Devarakonda's Khushi movie. She hasn't done a single movie. She has only done web series like Citadel. Samantha is producing a movie under her own banner called Maa Inti Bangaram. 

It seems that she is also listening to scripts to re-enter Telugu. If she gets a good script, she is ready to give a green signal to the movie immediately. Not only that, Samantha says that she is ready to do a movie if she gets a good love story. Talk is that she is waiting for such a story. Samantha, who has paired with many heroes so far, has also done heroine-oriented characters. Love stories have stood out as the best in Samantha's career.

 With this, she has decided to choose such stories for her re-entry. Even if she doesn't do movies, Samantha is active on social media. She is always in touch with her fans through social media. When a fan commented, 'Come back bro,' Samantha commented through Instagram, 'Coming bro.' 

