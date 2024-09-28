IIFA 2024: Rishab Shetty responds to Bollywood shows India in bad light' comment

At IIFA 2024, Rishab Shetty addressed the controversy over his remarks on Bollywood’s portrayal of India, further highlighting his achievements with Kantara

Rishab Shetty has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks about Bollywood allegedly portraying India in a “bad light” during international film festivals. The star of Kantara, who sparked discussions in August with his candid interview on MetroSaga, expressed frustration over the selection of Bollywood films for global events. He believed these films often depict India negatively, leading to significant online debate and mixed reactions from netizens.

During his interview, Rishab Shetty stated, “Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art flicks get red-carpet treatment and invitations to international events. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not present it positively on a global stage?” His comments quickly went viral, drawing both criticism and support from various audiences, particularly Bollywood enthusiasts.

At the recent IIFA 2024 event, held in Abu Dhabi, Shetty was questioned about the backlash. He clarified, “Main kya bola tha wo thoda idhar udhar ho gaya. Clarification or explanation aagey main ek achi si jagah baith kar baat karenge.” This translates to, “What I said got a bit twisted. I’ll provide clarification or explanation later when we sit down in a better setting and talk.” His remarks highlighted the need for context in discussions about national representation in cinema.

At the IIFA 2024, Rishab Shetty was honored for his “Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema,” a testament to his remarkable contributions to the film industry. He also celebrated his recent National Film Award win for his critically acclaimed role in Kantara earlier this year.

Looking forward, fans are excited about Rishab Shetty’s upcoming project, Kantara 2, officially titled Kantara: Chapter 1. This prequel will explore the rich lore of the Panchurli Deiva during the Kadamba era. With Rishab returning as both lead actor and director, alongside Ajaneesh Loknath as the music director, expectations are high for another blockbuster release in 2025. Rishab Shetty continues to make waves in the industry, proving his talent and dedication to storytelling through cinema.

ALSO READ IIFA 2024: Samantha, Aishwarya Rai, Nani and others win big! See full list

Latest Videos