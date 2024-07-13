Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony captures a guest approaching Ranbir Kapoor and handing him a card

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani wedding
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration in Mumbai last night was a truly star-studded affair, earning the title of 'wedding of the year.' The event drew guests from around the world, including a mix of Bollywood and Hollywood’s biggest names. As expected, the high-profile event saw numerous photos and videos circulate online. One particularly noteworthy clip capturing an unusual interaction between Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and an unknown guest has been making waves on the internet.

    The viral video appears to be taken during the baraat's entry. In it, the guests are seen reveling and dancing when a man approaches Ranbir, shakes his hand, and engages him in conversation. As the Animal actor listens attentively, the man whispers something in his ear and then hands over his business card. Ranbir, known for his composed demeanor, nods politely and smiles, maintaining his courtesy throughout the interaction. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's wife, can be seen redirecting herself towards the procession.

    The context of their brief conversation remains unclear, but the video has sparked a range of reactions online. Some social media users have humorously pointed out that such grand gatherings often double as networking opportunities, while others found the interaction amusing. Fans have also praised Ranbir Kapoor for his impeccable manners, commending how gracefully he handled what could have been an awkward situation.

    The wedding celebrations saw Ranbir and Alia in traditional attire, adding to the event's charm. Ranbir looked dashing in a sherwani, while Alia dazzled in a silk saree adorned with a stunning neckpiece. Their presence at the event added to the glamour, given their status as one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.

    The grandeur of the wedding was amplified by its venue – the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event was attended by a host of celebrities, making it a night to remember. Notable figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Yash, and Ajay Devgn were all in attendance, contributing to the star power of the evening.

    Each celebrity brought their own unique style to the celebration, adding to the overall splendor of the event. The gathering of such prominent personalities under one roof was a testament to the significance of the occasion and the stature of the Ambani family.

    The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was not just a union of two individuals but a grand celebration that brought together the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry. The night was filled with joy, dance, and laughter, creating memories that would last a lifetime for those who attended.

    In the midst of all the glamour and festivities, the brief yet memorable interaction between Ranbir Kapoor and the mysterious guest has added an amusing anecdote to the event’s legacy. It highlights the unexpected and often humorous moments that occur during such grand celebrations, reminding everyone that even in the midst of opulence, simple human interactions can create a buzz.

    ALSO READ: Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
