Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her discomfort shooting 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', highlighting personal growth amidst insecurities

    I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her captivating performances, recently made headlines with her appearance in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' with the song 'Oo Antava'. In a candid interview, Samantha revealed the challenges she faced while shooting the track, admitting it was uncomfortable and difficult for her as an actor.

    Reflecting on her experience, Samantha confessed to battling insecurities, feeling inadequate compared to others. 'I have always operated from a space of 'I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls,'' she shared. The actress recalled her initial fear during the first shot of 'Oo Antava', where she struggled to maintain her composure due to nerves.

    ALSO READ: Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes

    Despite her lack of confidence, Samantha chose to embrace the challenge of 'Oo Antava' to explore new territory. 'I think that, for me, it was the lyrics. It was a challenge,' she expressed. Samantha emphasized the importance of moving past societal judgments and empowering women to embrace their desire to look good while excelling in various fields.

    However, Samantha clarified that she wouldn't pursue similar dance numbers in the future. 'No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore,' she asserted, signaling a shift in her priorities.

    Currently, the filming for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is in progress, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, slated for release on August 15. Meanwhile, Samantha's latest appearance was in 'Kushi,' a romantic drama alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming projects include the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel,' co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Raj and DK.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes ATG

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes

    I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more ATG

    'I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check rkn

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports

    Amitabh Bachchan dubs health rumours as 'fake news'; attends ISPL match with son Abhishek Bachchan ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan dubs health rumours as 'fake news'; attends ISPL match with son Abhishek Bachchan

    Recent Stories

    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands AJR

    BREAKING: Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to add your name to the voter list? Here's step-by-step guide snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add your name to the voter list

    Kriti Kharbanda ties knot with Pulkit Samrat; couple shares wedding photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Kriti Kharbanda ties knot with Pulkit Samrat; couple shares wedding photos [PICTURES]

    Kerala government moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA rkn

    Kerala government moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

    Kerala: Police probe suspects murder, preliminary findings in Kozhikode case reveal startling details rkn

    Kerala: Police probe suspects murder, preliminary findings in Kozhikode case reveal startling details

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon