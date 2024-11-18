Sushmita Sen's love life: Rohman Shawl to Randeep Hooda, 5 celebs she dated

Sushmita Sen is often in the headlines for her relationships. Her name has been linked with IPL founder and famous businessman Lalit Modi as well as other prominent businessmen. Let's find out who else is included in this list.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were in a relationship for a long time before parting ways in 2022. Their social media posts often showcased their affection, and Rohman had a close bond with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah.

 

 

article_image2

Randeep Hooda

Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda were romantically involved for three years. Despite the intense media attention, their relationship ended on a sour note. Both moved on with their lives after their separation, which was marked by public tension.

 

article_image3

Lalit Modi

Business tycoon Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen sparked romance rumors in 2022 when he publicly announced their relationship. The two shared several vacation photos, but Sushmita later referred to it as a brief and passing phase in her life.

 

article_image4

Wasim Akram

Sushmita Sen was rumored to be romantically linked with former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram after they appeared together on a reality show. However, Sushmita denied the rumors, maintaining they are only good friends with no romantic involvement.

 

 

article_image5

Mudassar Aziz

Director Mudassar Aziz and Sushmita Sen were once in a relationship, though it was never widely publicized. The two shared a brief connection, but it eventually faded. Sushmita has always kept her relationships relatively private.

article_image6

