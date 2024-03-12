Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I have seen youngsters...', Allu Arjun speaks on importance of culture in today's time; Read on

    Allu Arjun's unwavering dedication to Indian culture shines through. From festivals to attire, he embodies cultural pride, inspiring a resurgence among the youth, as voiced on a recent chat show

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    Allu Arjun, acclaimed as the Icon Star and a National Award winner, stands tall as one of the most revered figures in Indian cinema today. With a string of blockbuster films under his belt, including the groundbreaking 'Pushpa: The Rise,' his contributions to the entertainment industry are not only significant but also historic.

    The recent accolade of the National Award for Best Male Actor for his exceptional portrayal in 'Pushpa: The Rise' further solidifies his position as a powerhouse performer. However, beyond the glitz and glamour of stardom, Allu Arjun remains deeply rooted in Indian culture, a fact evident in both his personal life and professional ethos.

    ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu'

    At the heart of Allu Arjun's persona lies a profound respect and reverence for Indian traditions and values. His commitment to promoting Indian culture, alongside his family, is unwavering. From joyously celebrating festivals to proudly embracing cultural attire and cuisine, Allu Arjun exemplifies a modern icon who remains deeply connected to his roots.

    During a recent appearance on a chat show, Allu Arjun articulated the importance of embracing Indian culture with passion and pride. He remarked, 'I have observed a growing trend among the youth towards embracing their cultural heritage. They are not only celebrating festivals fervently but also adorning themselves in traditional attire and relishing our rich culinary heritage. It's heartening to witness this resurgence of cultural pride.'

    Allu Arjun further highlighted the evolving mindset towards cultural identity, stating, 'We belong to a generation that sometimes felt hesitant to fully embrace our cultural heritage. However, there's a noticeable shift happening, and it's essential for celebrities and media to play a pivotal role in championing our culture. We must wholeheartedly embrace and celebrate our roots.'

    His impassioned words reflect a genuine commitment to preserving and promoting Indian culture, not just as an artist but also as a responsible citizen. Allu Arjun's advocacy for cultural pride underscores the transformative power of cinema and celebrity influence in shaping societal attitudes.

    Meanwhile, anticipation mounts for Allu Arjun's upcoming venture, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' slated for release on August 15, 2024. Helmed by the acclaimed director Trivikram, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle, further cementing Allu Arjun's legacy as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
