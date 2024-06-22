Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident

    Kangana Ranaut responded to Annu Kapoor’s remarks on her slap incident via Instagram, questioning societal attitudes towards successful, beautiful, and powerful women. Kapoor, promoting his film 'Hamare Baarah,' commented on her status and the need for legal action against the CISF constable who slapped her

    Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has responded to Annu Kapoor’s comments about her slap incident. On Friday night, the actress-turned-politician took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of Kapoor. She wrote a message asking if people agree with Kapoor's view that successful women are often hated, more so if they are beautiful, and even more passionately if they are powerful.

    Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident ATG

    On Friday afternoon, during a press conference to promote his movie 'Hamare Baarah,' Annu Kapoor addressed the slap incident involving Kangana. He questioned who Kangana was, suggesting that if people were asking about her, she must be a significant actress and inquired if she was beautiful. When a reporter mentioned that Kangana is now a newly elected MP from Mandi, Kapoor acknowledged her new status, noting that she had become quite powerful. However, he emphasized that legal action should be taken against the personnel who slapped her.

    The incident occurred on June 6, when Kangana was traveling to New Delhi and was slapped by an on-duty female CISF constable at Chandigarh Airport. A video of the incident went viral on social media. It was later revealed that the CISF staff member, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was unhappy with Kangana’s comments on Punjab women during the farmers' protests against the three farm laws, where Kangana suggested they participated for money. Kaur was subsequently arrested.

    Kangana also released a video statement about the incident, assuring that she was safe and describing the event. She expressed concern over the handling of what she described as 'terrorism' in Punjab, recounting how she was hit and verbally abused by the CISF personnel, who justified her actions by stating her support for the farmers’ protests.

    ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader

    On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will soon appear in the movie 'Emergency,' where she is both the lead actress and the director.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader AJR

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details AJR

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

    Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday ATG

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sunil Gavaskar praises Rishabh Pant's miraculous comeback story osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sunil Gavaskar praises Rishabh Pant's miraculous comeback story

    Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives warm welcome in India (WATCH) AJR

    Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives warm welcome in India (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Check out the full list of confirmed candidates HERE ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Check out the full list of confirmed candidates HERE

    Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's central office on 'illegally occupied' land in Guntur demolished (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's central office on 'illegally occupied' land in Guntur demolished (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon