'Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident

Kangana Ranaut responded to Annu Kapoor’s remarks on her slap incident via Instagram, questioning societal attitudes towards successful, beautiful, and powerful women. Kapoor, promoting his film 'Hamare Baarah,' commented on her status and the need for legal action against the CISF constable who slapped her

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Annu Kapoor’s comments about her slap incident. On Friday night, the actress-turned-politician took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of Kapoor. She wrote a message asking if people agree with Kapoor's view that successful women are often hated, more so if they are beautiful, and even more passionately if they are powerful.

On Friday afternoon, during a press conference to promote his movie 'Hamare Baarah,' Annu Kapoor addressed the slap incident involving Kangana. He questioned who Kangana was, suggesting that if people were asking about her, she must be a significant actress and inquired if she was beautiful. When a reporter mentioned that Kangana is now a newly elected MP from Mandi, Kapoor acknowledged her new status, noting that she had become quite powerful. However, he emphasized that legal action should be taken against the personnel who slapped her.

The incident occurred on June 6, when Kangana was traveling to New Delhi and was slapped by an on-duty female CISF constable at Chandigarh Airport. A video of the incident went viral on social media. It was later revealed that the CISF staff member, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was unhappy with Kangana’s comments on Punjab women during the farmers' protests against the three farm laws, where Kangana suggested they participated for money. Kaur was subsequently arrested.

Kangana also released a video statement about the incident, assuring that she was safe and describing the event. She expressed concern over the handling of what she described as 'terrorism' in Punjab, recounting how she was hit and verbally abused by the CISF personnel, who justified her actions by stating her support for the farmers’ protests.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will soon appear in the movie 'Emergency,' where she is both the lead actress and the director.

