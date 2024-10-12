Hrithik Roshan was offered Ravana role: Here's why he chose to decline

Hrithik Roshan was offered the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' but turned it down. His other commitments and the failure of 'Vikram Vedha' are cited as reasons.

The character of Ravana from Treta Yuga is so compelling that any actor would be eager to portray it on screen. But there's a superstar who backed out of playing Ravana at the last minute. Had he taken on the role, he would have likely become the most expensive Ravana to date. We're talking about Hrithik Roshan. Reports suggest that he was offered the role of Ravana in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana.' But he withdrew from the project. Let's find out the whole story...

Hrithik Roshan was supposed to be Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

According to a Radio City report, director Nitesh Tiwari offered Hrithik Roshan the role of Ravana in his upcoming film 'Ramayana.' But he declined the project, and the reason behind it was surprising. The report made this claim, quoting a friend of Hrithik's without naming them.

Why did Hrithik Roshan back out of playing Ravana?

The report quotes Hrithik's friend as saying, "Hrithik would have loved to play Ravana. Even a few years ago, his former father-in-law, Sanjay Khan, offered him the role of Ram in a big-screen version of 'Ramayana.' Sanjay Khan was actively preparing for this project, but it didn't move forward. Now, due to his other commitments, Hrithik has missed the opportunity to play Ravana as well. Hrithik no longer wants to do one project every two years, but rather two projects every year."

Other reasons for Hrithik Roshan turning down the role of Ravana

Looking at some other reports, several other reasons emerge for Hrithik Roshan's refusal to play Ravana. According to one report, Hrithik didn't see any progress in the project. Another report stated that after the failure of his previous film 'Vikram Vedha,' he didn't want to take on any more negative roles.

Then Hrithik Roshan would have been the most expensive 'Ravana'

If Hrithik Roshan had stayed with Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana,' he would probably have been the most expensive Ravana to date. It was also possible that his fee would have been higher than that of the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Because in terms of stardom, Hrithik is still a bigger star than Ranbir and charges a higher fee. Well, after Hrithik's exit, Kannada superstar Yash is playing the role of Ravana in 'Ramayana' and is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for the role. It is being said that Ranbir Kapoor is taking Rs 225 crore for this film. Talking about the other stars of Ramayana, Arun Govil will be seen as Dashrath, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman in this show. The film is currently in the production stage.

