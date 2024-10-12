Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan 'Happy Birthday' amid divorce rumors—Post goes viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, a happy birthday on social media, putting an end to rumors about her and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce. She shared a picture of Amitabh and Aaradhya, addressing him as 'Pa-Dadaji'.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11. On this occasion, he received wishes from fans worldwide, his friends, loved ones, and family members. Notably, Aishwarya Rai, who was rumored to have ended her relationship with the Bachchan family and was about to divorce Abhishek Bachchan, also posted a birthday wish for Big B on social media, seemingly dismissing all speculation. Internet users are excited after seeing Aishwarya's post.

How Aishwarya Rai wished her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday

Aishwarya Rai shared a picture on Instagram featuring Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Aaradhya. The photo is old, but the smiles on both Amitabh and Aaradhya's faces showcase the beautiful bonding between grandfather and granddaughter. Aishwarya wrote in the post's caption, "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji...God Bless Always." Along with this, Aishwarya shared emojis of sparkles, a ribbon-tied heart, a birthday cake, and the Nazar battu, indicating her love, respect, and care for her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. However, Aishwarya posted this around 11 pm after October 11 had passed.

How internet users reacted to Aishwarya Rai's post

As soon as Aishwarya Rai's post appeared, one internet user wrote, "And many people are saying that they are getting divorced. Now their mouths will be shut." Another user commented, "It seems Aaradhya wrote the caption." One user wrote with a red heart emoji, "You posted something after a long time, Queen." Another user wrote, “A truly beautiful picture. May God continue to bless him (Amitabh Bachchan). Very sweet and cute.”

Aishwarya Rai's post after 4 months

The post on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is Aishwarya Rai's first in four months. Previously, Aishwarya had shared makeup pictures from the Cannes Film Festival on May 28, 2024, captured by photographer Greg Williams.

How the news of Aishwarya Abhishek's divorce started

The news of Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce started when they didn't arrive together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July. Abhishek arrived with his father Amitabh, mother Jaya, sister Shweta, niece Navya, and nephew Agastya. While Aishwarya went separately with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were not included in the family photo. Later, when Abhishek liked a post related to divorce on social media, these speculations gained further momentum. Apart from this, Aishwarya attended the recent IIFA Awards with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek was not seen at the ceremony, leading people to believe the divorce rumors. However, neither the Bachchan family nor Aishwarya and Abhishek have ever given any official statement about this.

