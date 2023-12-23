Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan selected for Berklee College of Music; Sussanne Khan shares heartfelt video

    The son of former couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan has successfully secured admission to Berklee College of Music. Sussanne, his mother, expressed her sincere congratulations by sharing a heartfelt video.

    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have a reason to celebrate as their eldest son, Hrehaan Roshan, has recently been accepted into Berklee College of Music in the United States. Sussanne took to her Instagram to share the news and express her pride in her son. She posted a heartwarming video that takes us through Hrehaan's journey, from his adorable toddler days to his on-stage performances.

    In the caption she expressed, "19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life. Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years.. pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light.. from here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your ever action… and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. P.S I know you never gonna ‘Stop this Train.”

    The Bollywood community joined in the celebration, with congratulations pouring in from the likes of Ekta Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Orry, Sonali Bendre, and more, who shared their best wishes in the comment section. His grandfather Rakesh Roshan also congratulated by commenting, "Ray u r an achiever keep going 👏" while Sussane Khn current beau wrote, "Many many many congratulations….. so so happy"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

    Despite their separation in 2013, Sussanne and Hrithik have managed to co-parent their sons, and Hrehaan's achievement is a testament to their collaborative efforts. Currently, Hrithik Roshan is in a relationship with Saba Azad. The family's joyous moment is a reminder that, despite life's ups and downs, they continue to come together to celebrate their children's successes.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
