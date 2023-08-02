Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS

    Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared the most loved moments with his wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie from July. Have a look at the snaps here. Nick Jonas and Priyanka's PDA is just unmissable and the couple always keeps on posting mushy and adorable photos with Malti Marie on their Instagram.

    Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    Nick Jonas, the popular American singer, is happily married to celebrated Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. The much-loved couple, who welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022, are totally enjoying their new roles as parents. Recently, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of adorable pictures with the best moments with wifey Priyanka and daughter Malti from July. The fans have gone gaga over the Summer Baby singer's Instagram post. All the photos have gone viral on Instagram and the #Nickyanka fans have been dropping in their love via comments on the post as well.

    ALSO READ: Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

    The musician, who is a complete family man, when it comes to his personal life, shared some lovely pictures of his best moments from their vacation, Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, and their Wimbledon finals appearance on his post. "July was a movie," Nick Jonas captioned his post. In the first picture, the Desi Girl sits on her dear husband's lap as they spent quality time together on a beach holiday. She looked stylish in a brown and white checkered bikini, while the singer opted for a grey sleeveless t-shirt, matching animal-printed boxers, and a white cap.

    In the next picture, Nick Jonas is having a good time with his daughter Malti Marie in a mini pool on their yacht. He also shared a lovely family picture with PC and their little daughter on his post. In the photograph, the popular stars laugh together and enjoy the sea with Malti. Jonas also shared pictures of Chopra's stunning birthday decor and her monochrome photo with the birthday girl's hair bow.

    Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram post below:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    For the unversed, Nick Jonas started dating Priyanka Chopra in May 2018. Interestingly, the musician proposed to his then-wife in Greece a day after her birthday. The famous couple got engaged in August 2018 in a traditional Punjabi Roka ceremony held in Mumbai in the presence of both their families. Later, they tied the knot in a grand destination wedding held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, in December, of the same year.

    ALSO READ: R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori? vma

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily ADC

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily

    Adhyayan Suman opens up on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: Says she was an abusive ADC

    Adhyayan Suman opens up on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: Says she was an abusive girlfriend

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja

    India Couture Week: Sara Ali Khan's ramp walk with Aditya Roy Kapur called 'fake', people prefer Ananya Pandey MSW

    India Couture Week: Sara Ali Khan's ramp walk with Aditya Roy Kapur called 'fake', people prefer Ananya Pandey

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live Aug 2 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Speaker's controversial remark: NSS to observe 'Faith Protection Day' today

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori? vma

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

    Here are 7 ways of being in a long distance relationship

    Here are 7 ways of being in a long distance relationship

    Improving immunity to skin health: 5 goodness of Plum ATG

    Improving immunity to skin health: 5 goodness of Plum

    Daily Horoscope for August 2 2023 aries gemini virgo leo libra capricorn scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 2, 2023: Good day for Gemini, be cautious Cancer & more

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon