Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared the most loved moments with his wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie from July. Have a look at the snaps here. Nick Jonas and Priyanka's PDA is just unmissable and the couple always keeps on posting mushy and adorable photos with Malti Marie on their Instagram.

Nick Jonas, the popular American singer, is happily married to celebrated Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. The much-loved couple, who welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022, are totally enjoying their new roles as parents. Recently, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of adorable pictures with the best moments with wifey Priyanka and daughter Malti from July. The fans have gone gaga over the Summer Baby singer's Instagram post. All the photos have gone viral on Instagram and the #Nickyanka fans have been dropping in their love via comments on the post as well.

The musician, who is a complete family man, when it comes to his personal life, shared some lovely pictures of his best moments from their vacation, Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, and their Wimbledon finals appearance on his post. "July was a movie," Nick Jonas captioned his post. In the first picture, the Desi Girl sits on her dear husband's lap as they spent quality time together on a beach holiday. She looked stylish in a brown and white checkered bikini, while the singer opted for a grey sleeveless t-shirt, matching animal-printed boxers, and a white cap.

In the next picture, Nick Jonas is having a good time with his daughter Malti Marie in a mini pool on their yacht. He also shared a lovely family picture with PC and their little daughter on his post. In the photograph, the popular stars laugh together and enjoy the sea with Malti. Jonas also shared pictures of Chopra's stunning birthday decor and her monochrome photo with the birthday girl's hair bow.

Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Nick Jonas started dating Priyanka Chopra in May 2018. Interestingly, the musician proposed to his then-wife in Greece a day after her birthday. The famous couple got engaged in August 2018 in a traditional Punjabi Roka ceremony held in Mumbai in the presence of both their families. Later, they tied the knot in a grand destination wedding held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, in December, of the same year.

